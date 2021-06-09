



Urian B., Tech Times June 8, 2021

(Photo: Screenshot of the official Xbox website) Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Restock | Can I order within 3 seconds?

The restocking of the Microsoft Store Xbox Series X has just fallen, which sounds like good news, but gamers and potential buyers seem to have had no effect on console purchases. Can Buyers Buy Consoles in Less Than 3 Seconds?

Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Restock

Buying Xbox Series X online stocks these days is very difficult. Not only is the scalper making the situation difficult, but the global chip shortage further runs out of stock on the Xbox Series X.

When the restock was announced by a particular Xbox Series X restock tracker, the restock should have been good, but I was angry because most of the next people couldn’t place an order. The Twitter account that tweeted the restocking of Xbox Series X has announced the new arrival in the Microsoft Store.

Xbox Series X Online Inventory

This kind of news is usually well received, but it wasn’t well received by the masses as people began to complain. According to the complaint, the online inventory was available for less than 3 seconds and disappeared. Some buyers could only add a console to their cart so that it would eventually run out of stock.

Technically, there are three responses that buyers can get, and not all of them are exactly positive. The first was that I finally bought the console after adding it to my cart. Second, the console disappears when you check out of the cart. The last method is to get a hold state where the buyer is advised to wait about an hour.

Also read: PS5 Restock Date and Time Announced | How to Get Sony Console Online

No warranty for Xbox Series X

These aren’t guaranteed yet, but at least they shed some positive light on the otherwise frustrating Xbox Series X inventory. Now that bots can buy consoles, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for honest buyers to get consoles directly from the online store or directly from the Microsoft Store.

Basically, the bots are already monitoring the website, and within 1 nanosecond of the new order being displayed, these bots move quickly and either place an order or warn the scalper to buy a console. We support. To create a fair competitive environment, it’s important to follow your Xbox Series X Twitter account. This account can also be notified when new inventory arrives in the online store or the official Microsoft Store.

Consoles are expected to continue to have inventory problems until next year, as the global semiconductor shortage has not yet been resolved. Gamers will struggle when it comes to purchasing the Xbox Series X. There is no exact date when the console shortage will eventually be fixed, as supply issues are expected to continue until next year.

Related article: PS5 Restock Update: Social media “PS5 None” trend, but beware of Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, etc. this week

This article is owned by Tech Times

Urian B.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Urian B.

