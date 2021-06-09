Eddy Cue on why spatial audio is a game changer





Billboard’s Micah Singleton interviewed Apple executive Eddy Cue about this week’s update of Apple Music, which added Spatial Audio, a surround sound technology based on Dolby Atmos, and lossless streaming. In an interview, Cue explains why Apple is so enthusiastic about Spatial Audio that it emphasizes it over lossless streaming.

… When you first listen and realize the potential of Dolby Atmos with music, it’s a true game changer. So when I first heard it, I realized that this was a big deal. It makes you feel like you are standing right next to the singer on the stage. It makes you feel like you are on the left of the drummer and on the right of the guitarist. It produces an experience that you haven’t actually experienced in almost some respects, except if you’re lucky enough to be close to someone playing music.

Raycast support

Raycast: The ultimate productivity tool.

Spatial Audio has thousands of tracks compared to Apple Music’s catalog of 75 million songs, but Cue expects it to gain momentum over time. That’s why Cue explains that Apple is promoting Spatial Audio.

So we pursue the label, visit the artists and educate them about it. Obviously there are tens of millions of songs, so there’s a lot to do. It’s not as simple as “getting a file in stereo, processing it through this software application, and outputting it to Dolby Atmos.” This requires one of the sound engineers and the artist to sit and listen, make the right call, and do the right thing. It’s a time-consuming process, but it’s worth it.

I had the opportunity to try both spatial audio on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max and lossless streaming on my home stereo system. Lossless sound is great with my dedicated surround sound system, but I think Apple is taking the right approach of emphasizing spatial audio over lossless. It’s as good as lossless streaming sound, but the difference is small when compared to Spatial Audio. Also, the lossless is fixed in the living room, but spatial audio can be enjoyed anywhere.

I was an early adopter of DVD-Audio and SACD. These also provided a surround-sounding musical experience, but neither format was really popular. But I think Spatial Audio is different. First of all, this format is not an additional charge for your Apple Music subscription. Combined with the popularity of Apple’s products and the competitiveness of the music streaming industry, I think this format offers a fighting opportunity to build a foothold where others have stumbled.

You can follow all WWDC coverage from the WWDC 2021 hub or subscribe to a dedicated WWDC 2021 RSS feed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos