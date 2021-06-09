WhatsApp voice calls arrive at JioPhone and other KaiOS-based feature phones





WhatsApp has released an interesting update for JioPhone and all other KaiOS-based feature phones. The company has enabled WhatsApp Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) on KaiOS-enabled devices around the world, allowing feature phone users to make voice calls on WhatsApp. This update is available to all smart feature phone users using the latest version of the app on KaiOS devices worldwide with 512MB of RAM. Needless to say, there are many feature phone users in India, and this new update by WhatsApp is definitely beneficial to them.

KaiOS’s voice call feature also helps you save money by allowing you to make voice calls over the Internet using Wi-Fi or mobile data. This means that users can save voice recharge packs and recharge numbers for a minimum amount of money. Internet packs include calls, so you can spend more money charging your internet pack.

WhatsApp COO Matt Idema said of this new feature: We want to support communities using lighter operating systems in many parts of the world. By deploying WhatsApp voice calls to KaiOS-enabled devices, you can connect the world privately through a simple, reliable, and accessible service for any mobile device you use. I will.

WhatsApp and KaiOS technologies work closely together to bring voice calling capabilities to feature phones, which feature phone users need to communicate in a simple and cost-effective way. Allows access to technology. KaiOS was launched in 2019, and thanks to this operating system’s feature phones, users can now use WhatsApp for text messages, voice messages, and shared media. The Facebook-owned company said in a statement that WhatsApp is currently the top KaiOS non-system app with the highest monthly active users (MAU) in the world.

Sebastian Codeville, CEO of Chaos Technologies, said of the collaboration with WhatsApp: Faster speed and scale, less digitally savvy. With WhatsApp, give everyone access to essential and useful services, including poorly serviced communities, seniors looking for simple devices, and people using KaiOS devices as companion phones. We are taking an even bigger step toward our goal of doing so. The voice call feature makes it easy for users to make calls anytime, anywhere in a cost-effective way.

It is important to note that WhatsApp VoIP is available on most new and existing KaiOS devices with 512MB of RAM and the latest version of the app. Therefore, the user must first update the app. When purchasing a new device, VoIP functionality is included in the latest version of WhatsApp and is pre-installed at the factory.

