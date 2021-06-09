Ohio Google Proceedings + Marietta Man Convicted + 500 Daily Subs





Good morning Marietta. This is Marietta Daily and is the best way to stay up to date with the community. We all have weather, news and events. More will be added in the future. Please let us know what you think. This is your news. You have a say in what it should be.

The weather for the next three days looks like this:

Wednesday: Another day, a thunderstorm is expected. The highest is 79 and the lowest is 67. Thursday: Thunderstorms scattered. The highest is 80 and the lowest is 67. Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. The highest is 78 and the lowest is 62.

Marietta’s Fun Facts Today:

At Marietta College, attendance at the chapel was once required. This has plagued many college students. In the 1920s, a group of college students rearranged the school chapel like a barn with hay and other bals and other props. The administration threatened to expel the entire class unless they paid compensation and signed an oath of honor.

Cheapest petrol in town:

Seventh Street Speedway, $ 2.83 Second Street Speedway, $ 2.83 Masking Gum Drive Marathon, Acme Street Kroger, $ 2.83 Gilman Avenue Marathon, $ 2.83

The complete list can be found here.

The average gasoline price in Ohio is $ 3.03.

Marietta Daily is free for all users and has no paywalls or monthly fees. The way we do this is with sponsors like you. Businesses and individuals can keep delivering news to you and your neighbors with a small donation.

Follow Marietta Patch on Facebook and Twitter and download the free Patch mobile app on your Android or iPhone.

For sponsorship inquiries, please email [email protected]

The top stories of the day are:

1. Ohio has filed a proceeding seeking to classify Google as a utility. (patch)

2. A Marietta man is imprisoned in jail for attempting sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10 (Marietta Times)

3. Thanks to Marietta for helping us reach 500 subscribers every day. (patch)

4. Ohio is working to reduce the accused’s bail. (WTAP)

5. The Ohio Senate Finance Committee has drafted over 100 amendments and approved the budget to be voted on. (State newspaper office)

Marietta Community Calendar:

–On Wednesday, June 9, Valley Gem will take people to the historic Blennerhassett Island. Click here for details.

–Wednesday, June 9th, a vehicle auction will be held at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Deborah. Click here for details.

-The Marietta Welfare League hosts Music in the Park. This is a free event that starts at 19:00 on June 10th (Thursday). Click here for details.

-Cleanup Days will be held on Friday, June 11th and Saturday, June 12th. This is a tax-paid event for citizens trying to get rid of trash and junk from their place. Click here for details.

–Marietta Main Street: Second Sunday. Enjoy great food, great shops, great music and the whole family in downtown Marietta on the second Sunday of June, July and August.

–The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will hold an auction of firearms and sundries on Saturday, June 12th. Click here for details.

Today is up to here. Everyone knows what’s happening in Marietta. let’s meet again tomorrow.

-Chris

To tell you a little bit about me, I’m Chris Schmitt. I grew up in Marietta, went to Marietta High School, and graduated from Ohio University’s Scrips School of Journalism. Prior to becoming a national correspondent for IHeartRadio in New York, he worked for several newspapers. A few years ago, I decided to return to Marietta and stay close to my family.

