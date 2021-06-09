Negative test in 2 elderly COVID-19 patients as a result of monoclonal antibody therapy





Two elderly COVID-19 patients with cardiac complications who received monoclonal antibody therapy at a major private facility based in Delhi last week both tested negative for the virus. This was announced today by a senior doctor in the hospital.

According to a report from NDTV, healthcare professionals say that this treatment reduces the chances of hospitalization for patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms by 70%.

70-year-old Sunirmal Ghatak and 65-year-old Suresh Kumar Trehan received a cocktail of Casilivimab and Imdevimab at BLK Hospital on June 1 as part of a single-dose infusion therapy.

According to a statement, the hospital had previously stated that Gataku, who suffers from heart disease, had previously undergone angioplasty with stenting.

Meanwhile, Trehan was hospitalized with severe shortness of breath more than a week ago. I also couldn’t lie down because of difficulty breathing.

According to his medical records, Trehan had no previous history of illness. According to the hospital, his echocardiography showed a tense heart.

Also read: Western diets can cause intestinal irritation.Obesity reveals that it can reach a “point of no return”

(Photo: StockSnap on Pixabay) A doctor at a hospital performed an RT PCR test on two elderly COVID-19 patients eight days after the onset of symptoms and found that they were “certain” negative. I was happy to report that it turned out.

Post-treatment COVID-19 negative test

The good thing about the condition of the two older people is that they both had an oxygen saturation of over 95 percent and had come to the hospital within 3 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital said. Said in a statement.

In a similar report, Devdiscourse said the two men had already tested negative for COVID-19, according to Dr. Sandeep Nayar, senior director of the BLK-Max Center for chest and respiratory illness.

He added that he was pleased to report that two elderly COVID-19 patients underwent an RT PCR test eight days after the onset of symptoms.

Patients received monoclonal antibody therapy within 3 days of a positive COVID-19 result.

Doctors added that this was the “fastest recovery reported in patients”, especially in the elderly suffering from comorbidities.

Monoclonal antibody therapy

A monoclonal antibody is the same copy of an antibody that targets one particular antigen. This treatment has previously been used to treat diseases such as Ebola and HIV infection.

Studies show that this “antibody cocktail treatment” against the virus can prevent the increase of mild to moderate to severe infections, and 70% of cases require hospitalization, doctors say.

Monoclonal antibody therapy can be safely called a “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19, Nayar explained.

Who can be treated with mAB?

This treatment is best suited for high-risk COVID-19 patients who meet the 65-year-old requirement within the first 10 days of onset.

Studies have already shown that this treatment can reduce cases of COVID infections, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

This amount is called the “viral load”. Low viral load means less symptoms and less chance of being hospitalized.

People who test positive for COVID-19 and develop symptoms within 10 days can be treated with mAB. People at high risk of developing more serious symptoms can receive similar treatment.

Related reports can be found in the KJRH-TV YouTube video below.

Related article: Vegetarian pescatarian diet reveals new research to help reduce risk of developing severe COVID-19 by up to 73%

Check out Science Times for more news and information about COVID-19.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos