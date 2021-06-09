Senate approves $ 250 billion to facilitate technology research





The Washington Senate approved a bipartisan bill on Tuesday. The $ 250 billion bill boosted government spending on technology research and development amid intensifying competition from China and other countries.

The bill was passed 68 to 32. Some Republicans expressed concern about its size and scope at the last minute and received approval after being postponed shortly before the Senate Memorial Day adjournment.

The law represents the potential for breakthrough efforts to change the tide of some long-term trends in US competitiveness. This includes reducing federal investment in overall research and reducing its share of global semiconductor manufacturing.

Share your thoughts

What steps should the United States take to make it more technically competitive with China? Join the conversation below.

Supporters argue that the United States also lacks institutions with a clear focus on cutting-edge science, such as artificial intelligence technology. The bill will play the role of the National Science Foundation to fill that gap. We are proposing to expand.

Today’s bill concerns investment in the future innovation economy, said Senator Maria Cantwell, Washington, who chairs the Chamber of Commerce. She and others have compared the law to previous federal efforts that led to breakthroughs in computer networks, energy, bioscience, and other areas.

A bill known as the US Innovation Competition Law has been passed, but it still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives, and a slightly different approach is being considered. The size of the final vote in the Senate suggested that the package could receive widespread support.

Many of the laws that allow large-scale spending increases still have to be funded by Congress.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer (Democratic Party, NY) is leading the push for this package and will help the United States stop its gradual decline as a global leader in scientific research and innovation. According to some estimates, federal R & D spending in recent years has totaled less than 1% of US GDP and less than 3% of federal spending, since before the space development competition of the 1960s. It is the lowest level of.

After all, the bill is one of the most important things Congress has done for a very long time, a statement of confidence in America’s ability to seize opportunities in the 21st century, Schumer said. On Tuesday, comments before voting.

Some Republicans disagree, arguing that the bill is too expensive and interferes with the economy too much, mimicking China’s top-down approach to investing in lucrative sectors and businesses.

The bill will strengthen the government’s influence over the private sector, while weakening the United States and reducing its competitiveness by increasing debt, said Senator Ron Johnson (Republican, Wisconsin).

The bill aims to reassess US government support for science by expanding the role of government in technological research, including through the National Science Foundation. A recent analysis by the Congressional Budget Office shows that it will approve spending of about $ 190 billion to strengthen US advanced technology and compete globally, but not all of it will be new spending.

The bill is also a vehicle for many other technology-related initiatives.Will approve about $ 52 billion to encourage more semiconductor production in the US

Arvind Krishna, CEO of International Business Machines Corp., called the bill a visionary bill that encourages the type of public-private partnership that took humanity to the moon.

The vote on Tuesday coincided with the release of the Biden administration’s report calling for increased incentives for semiconductor research and manufacturing.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the United States’ share of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity has fallen from 37% in 1990 to 12% today.

Is [bill] In a statement, Al Thompson, vice president of US government relations at Intel Corporation, said it would not only encourage investment in domestic manufacturing capacity, but also foster an innovation ecosystem and protect critical supply chains.

Another clause will ban the download of China-owned social media app TikTok to all government mobile phones. Previous bans included military and homeland security equipment. The United States has stated that TikTok’s data could be shared with China’s dictatorship. TikTok says it will never do that.

As originally envisioned, the bill will go to the NSF’s New Technology Department for five years to fund research in artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics, high-performance computing, and other advanced technologies. Was supposed to provide $ 100 billion.

An additional $ 10 billion will be approved by the Department of Commerce to designate regional technology hubs for research, development and manufacturing of key technologies.

However, some lawmakers skeptical that the bill is focusing on the NSF will cut NSF’s allocation to the new technology bureau by about two-thirds and transfer some of its money to the Ministry of Energy. Succeeded in. Of scientific topics.

Legislators who support this change argued that imposing so many new responsibilities on the NSF could undermine research at national laboratories. They also claimed that the Ministry of Energy has a stronger record of protecting confidential research.

The long debate reflects the government’s attempt to reorganize around the need to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, making many experts essential for new military weapons and tactics. I think there is a possibility.

In the House of Representatives, another version of the legislation developed by the House Science, Space and Technology Commission will find solutions to challenges ranging from global competitiveness to climate change, social and economic inequality. A new NSF board to emphasize is established.

I’m concerned that the Senate’s proposal focused on technology development has gone too far in imposing a new non-conforming mission on the NSF, Senator Eddie Bernice Johnson (Democrat, Texas). ) Said. House Commission. But I think we can work together to pave the way for the NSF, and we hope that the Senate and House of Representatives will have the opportunity.

Rep. Lo Kanna (Democrat, California), who has submitted a bill similar to the Senate bill in the House of Representatives, said some elements of the bill had already been added to the House Science Panel package. He looks forward to more components … next week to be included in the full markup of the House Scientific Committee.

The House Committee will vote on the research package next Tuesday.

The Biden administration recently supported the Senate bill and said it would work with Congress to improve the bill and ensure that funding goals were met.

This bipartisan legislation is an important step for the United States to remain globally competitive in the 21st century, the administration’s statement said. Now that our country is working to recover from the worst economic and public health crises of our lives, it is time to make these large investments for long-term economic resilience and competitiveness.

— Lindsay Wise contributed to this article.

Send an email to John D. McKinnon at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos