New Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Benchmark Leaks





The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will be released on June 10th. Since this graphics card is the successor to the RTX 3070, there was a lot of speculation about how good the Ti model was. A benchmark leak on the Chinese video portal Bilibili gave us a better idea of ​​the future performance of the RTX 3070 Ti. Compared to its predecessor, the new card shows a great deal of potential in testing.

Two benchmark results were leaked. Each is from a different source and is associated with different models of cards. The source of the first leak is Doge Guy (TecLab), a Chinese who tested the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC. I didn’t seem to want to reveal the exact model of the GPU, but some Gigabyte labels slipped through and appeared in the video. This is a card that comes with a custom PCB design with a 10 + 2 phase VRM (Voltage Regulator Module). It works with dual 8-pin power connectors and comes with one HDMI port and three DisplayPort connectors. The cooler was removed in the leaked video to showcase the PCB.

Gigabyte’s RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC has been tested on both gaming and synthetic benchmarks. The results were then compared to the basic RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. When tested against its predecessor, the RTX 3070 Ti shows about a 10% performance improvement. This frame rate improvement is expected and is comparable to the difference between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti cards released last week.

Compared to the RTX 3070, the RTX 3070 Ti has a faster GDDR6X memory module. Tests have shown that the card’s TDP is higher than previous models, requiring up to 325W at full power. The cooling system seems to be working, keeping the GPU at a peak temperature of 60 degrees Celsius.

The second leak is from a Bilibili leaker known as the Big Hardware Player. The card in question was created by Colorful, a Chinese brand known for manufacturing premium custom GPUs. This time, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Vulcan-X was tested not only in gaming and synthetic benchmarks, but also in cryptocurrency mining.

Ethereum mining isn’t exactly the target of this GPU, as Nvidia tried to prevent card sniping by crypto miners by implementing a write hash rate limiter. This feature reduces mining performance by half as soon as the test begins. This card returns up to 45 MH / s when overclocked, improving game performance by about 10%, similar to the first model.

Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has 4% more CUDA cores than its predecessor. On the other hand, compared to the RTX 3080, this card has about 30% fewer cores. This is combined with a base clock rate of 1,580 MHz and 1,770 MHz when overclocked. The default model has 8GB of GDDR6X memory and all cards are said to maintain a 256-bit memory BUS interface.

This latest release from Nvidia is a welcome sight, but it can sell out quickly. The RTX 3070 Ti, which will hit the market on June 10, is priced at a starting price of $ 599 and many are considering buying it.

