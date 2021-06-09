Bosch boosts “Silicon Saxony” at high-tech chip factory





“Klein Chips, Die Gross Reisten” -or “small chips that do big things” in English. This was one of the finest German tech companies Bosch hasn’t dared to touch this week to emphasize the importance of the new Dresden plant. According to Volker Denner, Chairman of the Board, the chip factory is one of the most modern factories in the world. A total of $ 1 billion has been invested. This is the highest ever for a Stuttgart company. And this is a ray of light for the automotive industry, which has been facing a major chip shortage for months.

This is also one of the reasons Bosch has made every effort to advance production. Initially, the factory was scheduled to open later this year. It is currently scheduled to take place six months earlier than planned.

The first chips will be shipped from the assembly line in July. This is essential for Bosch, one of the world’s largest car suppliers. The company manufactures everything from gearboxes to braking systems. And all these parts require a microchip.

Steel discipline

Denner explains that the plant strengthens Bosch’s position as the world’s sixth-largest chip for the automotive industry. According to department head Harald Krger, this is a matter of strict discipline. This is not only because automotive chips are complex, but also because they need to withstand extreme temperatures and shocks.

In any case, Europe is good at making microchips for automobiles. The market leader is NXP, which is based in the Netherlands. Second place is Infineon in Germany. Denner believes that the new Dresden plant will “relieve some pressure on the automotive sector.” Still, he doesn’t swallow words min min. “There are still some tough months in front of us. We don’t expect the shortage to normalize until 2022.”

Silicone Saxony

In Brussels and Berlin, there was an uplifting reaction to the opening of the factory. The Berlin government hopes that it will boost “Silicon Saxony”. The area around Dresden has long been trying to become the center of microelectronics. And it’s doing pretty well too. It is estimated that approximately 2,300 semiconductor companies are currently active and employ 60,000 people. The sales of these companies are approaching 17 billion annually.

“A new era of microelectronics has begun in Dresden,” said Economic Minister Peter Altmaier. His ministries have supported the Bosch factory for about $ 200 million. This is because it is known as the “Important Project of Common Interests in Europe” (IPCE).

Bosch wafers

The European Commission fully supports this. It is a well-known fact that Brussels is very concerned about the growing reliance on foreign microchips in Europe. For example, according to industry groups, the share of European manufacturers in the semiconductor sector fell from 44% in 1990 to 9% in 2020.

The United States, South Korea and Taiwan are playing a really big role in the chip industry, but China is emerging. Therefore, EU Commissioner Marguerite Vestager sees the Bosch plant as an investment that “strengthens Europe as a hub for world-class innovation.”

By the way, Denner considers it an illusion that Europe can be independent of the rest of the world. It’s not particularly attractive either. “It’s not all possible. It’s much more important to do some of Europe’s strongest points.” The Dutch company ASML is one example of that lithographic machine. In addition to automotive chips, Bosch is also very strong in so-called MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems). Therefore, each has its own specialty.

Wafer

According to Krger, what makes the Dresden factory special is not just the microchip, but the process of combining artificial intelligence with the Internet of Things (AIoT). The result is highly automated production, where machines are constantly communicating with each other (and people), and hopefully everything will improve over time.

What Bosch is trying to make in Dresden is a wafer that is 300 millimeters in diameter and 60 micrometers thick, thinner than human hair. Wafers are a type of round plate made of a single crystal semiconductor material, usually silicon. Each 300mm wafer holds a total of 31,000 chips. So far, Bosch has only manufactured 150 mm and 200 mm wafers.

Of course, the wafers aren’t there yet, but the microchips aren’t ready yet. The chip then needs to be processed towards its final destination. For example, it is used in automobiles to process data from sensors. Windshield wipers should be turned on when it’s raining, airbags will open in the event of a collision, and gears will need to be changed if there are steep slopes. There are hundreds of examples of microchips processing and transmitting information.

“There are three factors that will drive the demand for automotive chips in the next few years: electric vehicles, infotainment and self-driving cars,” Klaus asserts. Two years later, he estimates, each car will have about € 600 worth of microelectronics. This is about five times that of the end of the last century.

Click here for the press conference link.

