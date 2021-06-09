Will Apple End the Newsletter Boom?





Today, let’s talk about one of Apple’s many announcements at this week’s Worldwide Developer Conference. Some consider this a potential threat to the rise of email-delivered journalism. Given that the post is from a journalist who distributes the work by email, I’m sorry if it sounds selfish. But what touches on many of the subjects we are interested in here is the ability of tech giants to reshape the market to their liking. How journalism navigates the platform era. The implications of when we talk about privacy are to stimulate your interests as much as possible.

I.

First of all, from the announcement. Apple announced email privacy protection at WWDC on Monday. This limits the amount of data that email senders can collect about you. The company explains:

In the Email app, Email Privacy Protection prevents senders from using hidden pixels to collect information about you. With this new feature, users can hide their email when they open it, mask their IP address, link to other online activities, or use it to locate themselves. You will not be able to.

When you finally update your iPhone to iOS 15 this fall, you’ll see a screen prompting you to opt in at startup.

Let’s assume that most Apple Mail users are opt-in. How much of this data do you need to build an email-based business? Over the past day, I’ve read and heard a lot of disagreements.

A simple background for those who are not obsessed with email. Email marketers have begun to include invisible pixels in the emails they send. When you open a message, those pixels are loaded, telling the sender that you’ve read the message, and even guessing your location from the IP address.

Collectively, the percentage of people who actually read an email is called the open rate and is one of the most important metrics to measure to measure the effectiveness of what the sender is doing. It gives you a sense of how enthusiastic your viewers are and how their involvement changes over time.

At the same time, there is a fairly long tradition that people find this creepy. Email startup Superhuman apologized in a 2019 viral blog post explaining how the company tracked when, where, and how often emails sent through the service were opened. Had to. The non-profit newsroom markup, which often focuses on data privacy issues, had eight potential emails before finding one that agreed to disable tracking. Rejected the provider.

When Basecamp launched the email service Hey, last year, it made blocking of tracking pixels a feature. In today’s blog post, Basecamp co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson is generally not a fan of Apple. Declared victory over tracking pixels. He wrote:

Given Apple’s exclusive advantage in pre-installed email apps, you don’t have to take much from what’s called email privacy protection to break the spy pixel dam. If 5-10-30-50% of recipients are protected from snooping, then the open rate is unreliable. Because I don’t know why Spy Pixel doesn’t trip or just doesn’t open the email.

Also, there is no way for users to be willing to accept the Spy Pixel assumption when presenting privacy risks clearly and honestly, as Apple did with HEY. Apple has for cross-app tracking in iOS 14.5. It has already been shown to block unique advertising identifiers. 96% of US users refuse to allow such tracking by the app. And email spy pixels are much worse and more creepy.

Ⅱ.

Let’s prescribe some things in advance. One is that most people are not yet aware of the existence of these spy pixels. Second, if given the choice, most would probably not allow it. Third, most of these spy pixels are for marketing purposes to target e-commerce. will be used. I don’t think it’s totally irrational to look at the situation and exaggerate it like Apple did.

Why people hate advertising and advertising companies

At the same time, email-based publishing has become one of the few bright spots for journalism in recent years. (Sure, it was a bright spot for me!) Media companies, from Facebook to Twitter to the New York Times, are currently investing heavily in newsletter strategies. It looks like new email-based publishers are coming out every week. Much of this is the result of the success of the Substack I’m using to publish the Platformer (see Disclosure).

So it’s no wonder that some observers have noticed the threat by looking at Mail Privacy Protection. This is another sign that Apple’s war on targeted advertising isn’t just ruining Facebook, Joshua Benton wrote to Niemann Labs. They’re in your substack. Is also coming.

Benton brought some strong numbers to reinforce his concerns.Litmus’ latest market share figures for May 2021 were 93.5% of all emails opened by phone. He writes that it is opened in Apple Mail on the iPhone or iPad. On the desktop, Apple Mail on the Mac accounts for 58.4% of all email opens.

It’s clear that Apple’s move to separate detailed customer data from email senders will impact the email economy. But after a conversation with today’s newsletter writers and media executives, it’s unclear if those doing email-based journalism need to worry too much from the shift.

The advertising industry has been obsessed with tracking, sacrificing good content and creativity to prioritize the metrics at the bottom of the goal-achieving process. That’s disastrous, said Alex Cantrowitz, author of the free ad-supported newsletter “Big Technology.” (He used to cover the industry with Ad Age.) And he also explains why people hate advertising and advertising companies.

In this case, it almost always impresses me as a false alarm

Kantrowitz told me that his ad inventory sold out in the first half of this year, thanks to a premium audience identified by a good old reader survey, rather than pixel-based tracking. (Markup also uses reader surveys to build the big picture of the user base.)

Pixel blocking adds value to these placements and enables high-quality email newsletters to clear out junk email that clogs most people’s inboxes, Kantrowitz said.

For ad-based newsletters, email privacy protection can help publishers find alternative ways to understand their audience. But what about paid newsletters like this one?

Apple’s move may have even less impact on reader-supported newsletters, a publishing industry executive told me today. The writer said the entire view of the article on the web, the mailing list. Many indicators that are still available, such as the most important of growth and revenue growth, allow you to triangulate your engagement.

The media business is changing so fast that I don’t think it’s totally unreasonable to read about what Apple did this week and assume it’s bad for journalism. But in this case, it’s almost always. , I think it’s a false alarm. There are many changes that major email providers such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft can make life more difficult for newsletter-based businesses. But in the end, I don’t think blocking spy pixels is one of them.

Ⅲ.

That said, we can’t help but point out how the crackdown on email data collection could benefit Apple itself. The first one is obvious. This further refines the company’s privacy qualifications as part of a continuous and highly successful public relations effort to build user trust during times of organizational trust collapse.

What about creators who want to move away from the advertising model?

In summary, the combination of many iOS 15 features focused on user privacy puts greater pressure on the digital advertising ecosystem. Perhaps most notably, private relays available to paid subscribers to Apple’s iCloud + service encrypt all traffic sent from your device, making it difficult for advertisers to track.

One of my more ironic friends sees all of this as a way for more companies to build apps, offer in-app purchases, and promote them in Apple’s advertising products. Is your marketing email not working as it used to? It’s time to buy keywords from the App Store.

What about creators who want to move away from the advertising model? Apple is there and ready to receive 30% of Twitter superfollows, paid podcasts, and ticket-based Facebook events.

It is sometimes said that Amazon’s ultimate goal is to reduce all economic activity. Looking at Apple’s privacy moves this week, I’m willing to take them at face value as a necessary counter-measure to the relentless rise of tracking technology on the Web. But the value to Apple far exceeds customer satisfaction, and keep an eye out for Apple’s policies as it gradually rebuilds its economy as revenues from advertising and in-app purchases increase. That is also important.

This column was published in collaboration with the platformer, a daily newspaper on Big Tech and democracy.

