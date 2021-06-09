You can now search for in-app record labels in Apple Music





Along with the big rollout of Spatial and Lossless Audio for users on Tuesday, Apple Music quietly announced last month the ability to provide record labels with their own pages, just like artists.

Apple Music listeners can find pages on major labels such as Def Jam and Capitol, as well as indie pages such as XL Recordings and Dead Oceans in the search bar. You may also see a link to the label page at the bottom of the artist’s album. The label’s page is virtually the same as the individual artist’s page that already exists on Apple Music, giving you a glimpse into the label’s biggest hit record, the latest releases, and a brief biography of the label’s history and influence. .. At launch, Apple will build and update pages for about 400 labels on the platform.

Currently, with the exception of the most enthusiastic listeners, music fans, like movie and television studios like Disney and Netflix, and even video game studios, have loyalty to the brand and some major record labels. I don’t have a demand for content. This may be partly due to the nature label being postponed when the listener consumes the content. Movie fans can see the production studio logo and short clips before the movie begins. Gamers display the developer watermark before the game launches. Record labels may have gotten more land to display logos on CD jackets and vinyl records, but in the digital era they were driven into fine print and at the bottom of streaming album pages. It only appears as a small copyright notice. service. Direct feeds for fans to dig into a label’s catalog give them a more direct view of the label behind their favorite projects.

Zane Lowe, a popular Apple Music 1 DJ and global creative director of Apple Music, said fans who grew up in the digital era still have loyalty to the label, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and Young Thug. He points out the traces of boutique labels like YSL. He says that beyond music, consumers are interested not only in what is great art, but also in what makes great art. Added.

“No one says they are big fans of Paramount. They are fans of the movies they make or not. What they really like is Marvel, because Marvel is really good at it. Because we are focusing on, ”says Rowe. “The same is true for labels. When I was a kid, I wasn’t looking for an album with the Warner logo, but I was looking around for the XL Rough Trade logo. Period. Commercial. If you are very focused on providing good quality without sacrificing revenue, it naturally encourages people to search for what you are creating. “

Still, Mr. Rowe hopes that in the digital age, labels are perceived as a distribution and financial sector rather than a music creator, and that such initiatives help reflect the label’s position as a music hub. ..

“We want to emphasize the labels that are very focused on building good quality. The labels we partner with here look for their logo on the back of the record. It’s a label that wants to buy music that I’ve never heard of, “says Rowe.” For me, that’s the culture I’m trying to express here from a label’s perspective. In a way, this is the concept of a label. It’s also an opportunity to rebuild the label system as more than just a bank. It’s not just a distribution or investment model, it’s actually a place where music, art and culture are nurtured in a very careful and very thoughtful way. Is to be considered. “

Apple’s label page is just one of the smallest add-ins to one of the biggest updates for music providers since its launch six years ago. Apple Music announced last month that it will provide the platform with lossless audio for free. This is a non-standard move to charge customers more for high resolution streaming. Amazon Music announced that it would not charge for its high fidelity service shortly after the move. Spotify plans to roll out its own high fidelity streaming tier this year, but it’s unclear if it will be paid.

Elsewhere, Apple Music has introduced Spatial Audio to its platform. Apple states that it offers a more multidimensional listening experience than standard stereo. The company released several playlists highlighting Spatial Audio-powered tracks on Tuesday. There are currently thousands of songs featuring this technology, but Apple has worked with artists and teams to do more. Onboard music.

