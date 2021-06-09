Senate wants to boost tech industry in competition with China





A 68-32 vote on the bill shows that China’s economic confrontation is a matter of connecting the two parties in parliament.

The Senate approved an overwhelming majority of bills aimed at facilitating US semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technologies on Tuesday, especially in the face of intensifying international competition from China.

A 68-32 vote on the bill shows that China’s economic confrontation is a matter of connecting the two parties in parliament. This is rare in an era of division, as Democrats are under increasing pressure to change Senate rules to overcome Republican opposition and impasse.

At the heart of the bill is an urgent $ 50 billion allocation to the Department of Commerce to support semiconductor development and manufacturing through research and incentive programs previously approved by Congress. The overall cost of the bill is that most of the spending will be incurred in the first five years, increasing spending by about $ 250 billion.

Proponents said it was the country’s largest investment in scientific research in recent decades, with each country’s share of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing in 1990 37. It has steadily dropped from% to about 12% today, as a chip shortage has exposed vulnerabilities in the US supply chain.

If American workers and American businesses want to continue to lead the world, the federal government must invest in science, basic research, and innovation, as we did decades after World War II. No, said Senate leader Chuck Schumer. DN.Y. Whoever wins the competition for future technology will become a world economic leader with serious implications for diplomatic policy and national security. Let’s do it.

Kentucky Senate Minority Party Secretary of State Mitch McConnell said the bill was incomplete as there were no more Republican-sponsored amendments. Still he supported it.

Needless to say, the final passage of the bill cannot make the Senate’s final decision on competition with China. “

President Joe Biden praised the passage of the bill on Tuesday night, saying: The United States must maintain its position as the most innovative and productive country on the planet.

Senators were overwhelmed by several days of debate and amendments leading up to Tuesday’s final vote. Schumer’s office said 18 Republican amendments would receive votes as part of the passage of the bill. The Senate also said it has already voted for more amendments this year than it had made in the last Republican-controlled parliament.

The bill has bipartisan support, but a core group of Republican senators are concerned about its costs.

One of the provisions of the bill is to create a new directorate-general with the National Science Foundation focusing on artificial intelligence and quantum science. The bill approves up to $ 29 billion over five years for a new branch within the Foundation and adds $ 52 billion to the program.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said Congress should cut the Foundation’s budget rather than increase it. He called the institution the king of wasted spending. ”The institution funded about a quarter of all federal-backed research conducted by American universities.

The bill is just a big reaction of the government to weaken our country, not to strengthen it, “Paul said.

However, Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington, D-Wash, said that during President George W. Bush’s administration, the federal government’s greater investment in physical science was required to ensure US economic competitiveness. It was.

At that time, we must have thought we were at the truck meet where our competitors were. Ten years later, I’m sure we’ve seen over our shoulders that competition is intensifying, says Cantwell, chairman of the Senate Commerce, Industry, Science and Transportation Commission. I did.

The Republican Party chief of the committee also expressed support for the bill.

This is an opportunity for the United States to take a blow against the unfair competition seen by communist China, said Senator Roger Wicker of R-Miss.

Senators have sought to balance in paying attention to China’s growing influence. They are disruptive when hate crimes against Asian Americans surge during the coronavirus pandemic. We want to avoid instigating anti-Asian rhetoric.

Other measures have uncovered national security concerns and are targeting money laundering programs or cyber attacks by organizations representing the Chinese government. There are also buy-American provisions for US infrastructure projects.

Senator added a clause that reflects China’s changing attitudes towards the COVID-19 epidemic. As new investigations into the possible link between the origin of the virus and laboratory research, it will block federal funding for the Wuhan Virology Institute. The city will block the first coronavirus case. I have registered some.

It is unclear whether the bill will be endorsed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, and the Scientific Committee is expected to consider the House of Representatives shortly. Ro Khanna, a Democratic California lawmaker who has worked with Schumer for two years on the legislation contained in the bill, said this was the largest investment in science and technology since the Apollo space flight plan half a century ago.

I’m confident that we can get a really good product on the president’s desk, “Schumer said.

Biden said he was looking forward to working with the House of Representatives on the bill, “I look forward to signing the bill as soon as possible.

AP Parliamentary correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos