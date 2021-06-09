Apple’s next iPad Pro features wireless charging and a glass back





Apple is working on a new version of the iPad Pro with wireless charging. Bloomberg’s new report To support this technology, Apple is reported to switch the back of all iPads released so far to glass instead of aluminum.

Apple is said to be testing a magnetic charging system for the new iPad Pro, similar to the MagSafe connector introduced in last year’s iPhone 12 series. Apple may also report that the new iPad Pro will incorporate reverse wireless charging, which will allow the iPad itself to act as a wireless charging point.

Apple has just released a new M1 iPad Pro with a mini LED display, and it is reported that the wireless charging model will not be ready until next year.However, Bloomberg also said that Apple was redesigned in 2021. Apple has released the iPad Mini and says it will switch to a Face ID like the iPad Pro or a power button like the iPad Air with a narrower screen bezel. The deletion has also been tested. “

Apple is said to be planning to release a thinner version of the 10.2-inch iPad along with the new iPad Mini. Both products will be released later this year.

