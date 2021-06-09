10 Little-Known Google Friendly Tools You Should Know With Eric Curts-Easy EdTech Podcast 115





In this episode, author, video blogger, and tech coach Eric Curts talks about his favorite Google-friendly tools and activities you’ve never heard of. You can use these lesser-known Google-friendly tools with your students and colleagues to hear tips for improving your education and learning.

Google tools

Want to know which tool is right for Google?

The title of this week’s episode is “10 Little-Known Google Friendly Tools You Should Know With Eric Curts.” I’ve known today’s guest Eric Curts for some time and asked Eric to podcast and share some of his favorite Google-friendly tools.

This is an action-paced episode, so you’re ready to go. In this episode, you’ll learn how to use these 10 lesser-known tools.

Google Friendly Tips First, select a tool from the list. Then try it with your students. Then ask the students for feedback. Finally, go back to the list and try another tool. Sponsored by Hall Technologies

This episode is sponsored by Hall Technologies, the team behind HIVE Control, a cloud-based AV for all learning situations. We are very excited to partner with them again and share their role in the EdTech space. Check out my exclusive blog post explaining how their solution creates a seamless learning environment using a variety of devices and technologies. For more information, please visit halltechav.com.

Episode resources

10 Google Friendly Resources Mentioned in Today’s Episode:

Other Google Friendly Favorites

