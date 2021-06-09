How Graze Mowing’s self-driving lawnmowers are destroying the $ 100 billion commercial landscaping industry





The US commercial landscaping industry, worth $ 100 billion, is in dire financial hardship. Aged equipment relies on manual labor, and labor costs are rising due to high turnover rates. Even the best companies in the industry have a rate of return of less than 10%. However, Glaze’s AI-driven mowing system appears ready to revolutionize this technologically stagnant area.

Many landscape architects welcome innovation, as most of today’s commercial lawnmowers have undergone surprisingly little evolution over the past century. For example, many passenger lawnmowers still have expensive diesel engines, which can emit 34 times more carbon dioxide than the average car.

With the high cost of fuel and manual labor and the scarcity of carbon-neutral equipment options, more and more commercial landscapers are creating clear and urgent demand for destructive solutions in a tough financial future. We are facing a harsh reality.

Grazes’ automated lawn mowing system has the potential to provide the destructive answer that the industry has sought. It can save many landscaping companies from financial collapse, reduce their environmental impact and attract thousands of investors along the way.

Industry seeking innovation

Even before COVID-19, the Americas commercial landscaping business faced serious financial difficulties. In 2019, 13% of the total reported no profit at all, but the majority said profits had declined over the past year.

Many of these problems are due to outdated technology. Commercial landscaping represents a $ 98.7 billion market nationwide, but surprisingly does not attract technological innovation. Today’s landscapers continue to rely on inefficient diesel-powered lawnmowers. This lawn mower consumes expensive fuel in gallons and emits far more atmospheric carbon than automobiles.

In addition, these lawnmowers require a manual operator, whose wages consume an average of 45% of the landscaping company’s revenue. Higher wages and labor shortages have further diminished these rates of return, and many commercial landscape architects are anxious for solutions that will quickly impact their bottom line.

AI-powered lawn mowing solution

As the commercial landscaping industry remains in dire straits due to low profit margins, rising labor costs and tighter environmental regulations, a tech startup called Graze Mowing has come in the form of self-driving electric lawnmowers. It may provide an escape hatch that can significantly reduce labor costs. You can reduce fuel costs by as much as 50% while reducing fuel costs by 75%.

In fact, Graze currently manufactures the world’s only commercial-sized autonomous lawnmower specifically designed for golf courses, country clubs, and the landscaping companies that serve them. Equipped with ultrasound and sensors, mileage sensors and computer vision, the Grazes lawn mower navigates commercial workplaces safely and accurately.

Each Graze lawn mower can be controlled from a computer, tablet or smartphone. At the push of a button, the mower moves through the boundaries of the serviced area, tracing the boundaries and interiors in a series of parallel paths. In the first run, the lawn mower needs to map the space and be aware of all obstacles such as trees and bushes. After that, the same place will be automatically mowed at the push of a button.

In addition, Graze Moa proactively collects real data with each cut. They send this information to a central analysis console, where machine learning algorithms analyze performance, identify inefficiencies, and plot more effective paths for the next run. This means that the performance of each mower will automatically improve over time without the need for human feedback.

A glimpse into the future of landscaping

Grazes’ current generation lawnmowers have already raised $ 5.5 million from more than 4,000 investors, including support from Wavemaker Partners, a global venture capital fund that manages more than $ 500 million in assets. doing. Led by John Vlay, CEO of Graze Mowing and a veteran of landscaping with a broad network of industries, the company has already won $ 19.35 million in pre-orders from landscaping companies and country clubs.

Riding this wave of support, Glaze has already developed a second-generation lawn mower with laser imaging, detection and range (LIDAR). This allows you to find and avoid smaller or faster moving objects. The Graze V-2 also comes with a 7-hour battery system and a customizable mower deck with dedicated attachments for trimming, edging, snow removal, mulching and more.

And that’s just the beginning of Glaze’s overall vision. Graze is working to build an integrated AI system that manages the entire fleet of autonomous lawnmowers, leveraging the actual data that lawnmowers collect daily. They are most needed.

Currently, Glaze is opening limited opportunities to retail investors to buy private stocks of companies that have the potential to grow rapidly in the $ 98.7 billion commercial landscaping market and the $ 14.16 billion golf market. Allows you to. The last time Graze put up a stake in the company, it quickly sold out $ 3.88 million in stake. More than 3,300 investors have already purchased 50% of the sale in this round, and the number of shares available is declining daily as the end of the round on June 30 approaches.

Self-driving cars and electricity are already transforming the automotive industry, with the potential for the commercial landscaping sector to come next. Grazes’ professional machine learning, computerized vision, and zero-emission electric drive systems pave the way for a fully autonomous future in an industry that is in desperate need of new solutions.

As labor costs continue to rise and labor shortages continue, many landscaping companies may have no choice but to keep up with their future-looking competitors and invest in Glaze’s promises for a more sustainable future. there is.

