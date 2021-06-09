You can now also run email and calendars in your Vivaldi browser





Vivaldi; Illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Vivaldi is never afraid to add new options to web browsers such as mouse gestures, split screen tab tiling, and customizable keyboard shortcuts. On Wednesday, the Norwegian company announced two huge new features. Email and calendar app.

Vivaldi 4.0 features an email app that allows you to read, write and manage email from multiple accounts. Currently in beta testing.

The latest version of the browser also includes a beta calendar app for managing schedules and using online calendar services.

It’s quite possible that you’re currently using Google’s Gmail, Apple’s email, or Microsoft’s Outlook to process your email and calendar. By processing this with its own software, Vivaldi has become a “true alternative to Big Tech,” a Norwegian company said in a blog post.

One of the reasons many governments have launched investigations and filed antitrust proceedings is the power of Big Tech for online life. However, you can regain some of the power of Big Tech by using alternative web browsers, search engines, email providers, and website publishing.

Vivaldi’s approach is a return to the previous era of personal computing. In the 1990s, personal computers needed email software unless they were accustomed to Unix text utilities. This has led to the development of tools such as Eudora (email client) and Netscape Navigator (browser that handles email). These products are now extinct, and many of us are happy with the web-based interface of Gmail and Outlook.com, or the email app built into mobile phones.

Vivaldi believes that power users welcome the features built into the email app. This includes the ability to combine activities from multiple email accounts into one integrated inbox. A smart that detects categories such as mailing lists and sorts emails accordingly. A tabbed interface designed to handle multiple tasks in parallel. A local mail database that can be searched offline.

Vivaldi summarizes its settings into three configuration options during installation. The Mail and Calendar tools are set to “fully loaded”.

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

The email feature is arriving later than the company expected. Vivaldi initially planned to ship email support with Vivaldi 2.0 in 2016. In an interview, Vivaldi CEO John von Tetsner said the software will graduate from beta status “as soon as it’s ready.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time so far, so I hope it won’t take long, but I’ll collect feedback from the beta to find the most important points to fix,” said von Tetschner. Said. The company also wants to add email to mobile apps, he added.

In addition to email and calendar features, Vivaldi 4.0 adds the following features:

A website translation tool based on the technology of Lingvanex, an AI-powered translation company. A feed reader that checks RSS feeds from bloggers, news sites, and other users who publish updates online. Despite the cancellation of Google Reader in 2013, the technology still has a base of supporters.

In recent months, Vivaldi has also added anti-tracking technology to enhance privacy, ad blocking options, speedups, and built-in tools that block dialog boxes about accepting cookies.

