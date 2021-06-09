Samsung launches The Frame TV 2021 with customizable bezel, 4-screen size 4K QLED display in India





Samsung launched The Frame TV 2021 in India on Wednesday to build a premium TV viewing experience. The Frame TV 2021 comes in a variety of screen sizes, from 43 inches to 65 inches. The TV has a customizable bezel that complements your surroundings. Samsung also offers a preload library of over 1,400 artworks that you can see on your screen when you’re not using your TV. The Frame TV 2021 is 46% thinner than its predecessor and looks very close to the actual picture frame.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Price, Launch Offer in India

The price of Samsung The Frame TV 2021 in India is Rs. 61,990. TV models are available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes and will be available for purchase from June 12 at the official Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung online stores. Launch an offer on The Frame TV. 2021 includes a free bezel worth up to Rs. Customers who purchased between June 12th and 21st will have a cashback of JPY 9,990 and up to Rs. ¥ 3,000 for free EMI via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. In addition, other major banks offer free EMI options for up to 24 months.

The Frame TV 2021 was launched worldwide in January, along with the company’s new Micro-LED and Neo QLED TVs.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Specifications

Samsung’s Frame TV 2021 offers 100% color volume and features a 4K QLED display backed by the company’s Quantum Dot technology. The TV is equipped with Quantum Processor 4K, which provides artificial intelligence (AI) power-ups and automatic optimization of SpaceFit sound settings. While the Frame TV has a wall-mounted option, Samsung also offers a height-adjustable TV stand to provide a more traditional picture-frame-like experience.

Among the major USPs, The Frame TV 2021 comes with an art mode that allows the user to select the artwork that can be displayed on the screen when the TV is not in use. There are also AI-based autocuration technologies that are claimed to recommend specific artwork based on consumer choice. The new TV model has increased storage space from 500MB to 6GB, especially allocated to store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality.

You can get new artwork directly from the pre-installed art store. The art store has a collection of over 1,400 works of art, each starting with Rs. 1,199. Samsung can also subscribe to the entire Art Store collection on Rs. 299 cases a month.

If you don’t want to place artwork, The Frame TV 2021 also allows you to upload and view your photos via the SmartThings app or a USB flash drive. With 5 matte layout options and a 16-color palette, you can customize your photos. You can also change the color and style of the bezel.

The Frame TV 2021 comes with a One Connect Box paired with a single translucent cable to neatly connect peripherals such as set-top boxes and gaming consoles. Samsung also offers motion and brightness sensors that automatically adjust the viewing experience based on the environment.

Like other smart TVs, The Frame TV 2021 comes with Bixby and Alexa voice assistants. You can also use the preloaded multi-view option to view two screens at the same time. In addition, you can enable music wall visualization to add atmosphere to your room while playing music on your headphones or using your smartphone’s speakers.

Frame TV comes with AirPlay 2 support that allows you to stream content from your Apple device. In addition, the TV has access to Samsung TV Plus to provide live streaming TV content.

Samsung bundles the Frame TV 2021 with a One Remote with a self-charging battery paired with solar technology. The TV is also included in an eco-package that can be reproduced on items such as cat houses and bookshelves.

This week is a spectacular view of all TVs on the Gadgets 360 Podcast Orbital, which discusses 8K, screen sizes, QLEDs and mini-LED panels and provides purchasing advice. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Affiliate links may be generated automatically. For more information, please see our ethical statement.





