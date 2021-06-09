Vivo Y53s 5G, Dual Rear Camera, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications





The Vivo Y53s 5G was launched in China as a successor to last year’s Vivo Y52s. This phone is an affordable product that provides 5G connectivity with what appears to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. Includes dual rear camera setup and display notch for selfie camera. This smartphone has a thin side bezel and a thick chin. The Vivo Y53s 5G is offered in three color options and two RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo Y53s 5G Price

The Vivo Y53s is priced at 1,799 CNY (about Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Available in iridescent, sea salt and starry night colors. The phone is currently pre-sold in China through JD.com and its website, and the base model costs RMB 1,699 (approximately Rs 19,400). Sales will begin on June 11th, but at this time Vivo has not released any information about whether the phone will be available internationally.

Vivo Y53s 5G specification

Vivo Y53s runs Android 11 based OriginOS 1.0. It features a 6.58 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a notch. Internally, the phone is powered by the unnamed Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, which, according to a Nashville Chatter report, is the Snapdragon 480. This phone comes standard with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photos and video, the Vivo Y53s 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens. Details of the secondary sensor are unknown. On the front is a selfie shooter with an f / 2.0 aperture. The company’s undisclosed selfie resolution is reported to be an 8-megapixel snapper.

Connection options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, and proximity sensors. A fingerprint scanner is also installed on the side. The Vivo Y53s has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.95×75.3×8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.

Connection options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, and proximity sensors. A fingerprint scanner is also installed on the side. The Vivo Y53s has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.95×75.3×8.5mm and weighs 189 grams.





