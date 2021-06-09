Realme Quietly Launches Realme C25 with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Now Available in India





Realme quietly launched the Realme C25 in India a few months after the regular Realme C25 was announced. The new smartphone is similar to its siblings, but with an upgraded MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The specifications of the triple rear camera appear to be similar to the Realme C25, and both phones have a high capacity battery of 6,000mAh. The price of the Realme C25 in India is Rs 9,999 for the basic 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model. The phone will be available today (June 9th) on the Realme website, Flipkart, and other mainline channels in Watery Gray and Watery Blue.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD + LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%, TUV Rheinland certification, and peak brightness of 570 nits. Like Vanilla’s Realme C25, the new phone has a drop-shaped notch and a single selfie camera. Internally, it comes with an OctaCore MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that pairs with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage and can be expanded up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot. This phone works out-of-the-box with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and supports dual SIM cards. The triple camera setup on the back of the Realme C25s features a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The camera app is bundled with modes such as Super Night View Mode and Ultra Macro Mode. You can shoot full HD video at 30fps with both the front and rear cameras. Other notable features of the Realme C25 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. According to Realme, you can have 5.65 hours of Spotify or 2.52 hours of calls on just 5% charge.

