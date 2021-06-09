Vivaldi 4.0 with built-in email and calendar client, RSS reader – TechCrunch





Vivaldi has always been one of the most interesting Chromium-based browsers. With a focus on building tools for power users in a privacy-centric package, Opera’s candid former CEO, Jon von Tetzchner, has become co-founder and CEO. Today, the Vivaldi team is releasing version 4.0 of the browser. This introduces many new features such as new built-in email, calendars, beta versions of RSS clients, and launches. Vivaldi Translate is a privacy-friendly translation service provided by Lingvanex, hosted on its own server.

Vivaldi is not the first to use an email client. For example, the company has long provided webmail services. However, when you embed an offline email client in your browser (similar to your calendar client), it feels like you’re back in the early browsers like Netscape Navigator and Opera, where these additional built-in features were nearly standard. Von Tetzchner argues that for many browser vendors, deprecating these features is directing users in a particular direction (including their own webmail clients).

“We don’t want the business model to decide what we do. We’re rather focusing on what our users want, and I think it’s of great value. [in a built-in email client]Most of us use email. There are different levels, some people use it often and some people don’t, but basically everyone has at least one email account, “he said. “It’s like our starting point to have a good client for that, which means we obviously did a lot of these things in Opera-not inside. There’s one-and it’s closing the gap with what Opera used to do. And now Vivaldi is doing these things, but more than that. Creating a calendar in Opera. I have never done it. “

Obviously, many of the decisions about Vivaldi Mail and Calendar were based on the team’s own tastes. This means, for example, that your email client is doing its best to get rid of the normal folder structure in Outlook. For example, its filtering system allows messages to be displayed in multiple views. Vivaldi has always focused on customization, so you can choose between the traditional horizontal view and the wide view that you’re familiar with with other email clients. One of the great features here is that you can use toggles to control what messages are displayed. This allows, for example, to exclude mail from mailing lists and custom folders from the default view. I also like the fact that Vivaldi Mail distinguishes between unread and unread emails.

As expected, you can use almost any email provider that supports the IMAP and POP protocols here, but there’s also built-in support for Gmail.

The new built-in calendar also supports most standard calendar providers, such as Google Calendar and iCloud. One of the interesting design twists here is that the team decided to display all the data available at the event in the calendar, not just one or two lines per event. Von Tetzchner says this is his favorite.

“I think we did something different. We’ll see what people think,” he said. “But one of the things I wanted to do with the calendar was to be able to see all the content. In the calendars used today, the size of the space available for text depends on the size of the time slot. It doesn’t have to be. It looks better with an even time frame, but functionally it’s better to be able to actually read more text. “

Von Tetzchner clearly wants to keep users away from Google and Microsoft, but believes that providing an alternative is not enough, it must be a better alternative.

For RSS readers, it’s still pretty basic and doesn’t yet offer features such as the ability to import and export a list of feeds. For example, the idea here is to help users leave their respective echo chambers, but with a focus on news suggestions. The overall implementation here works very well, and the feed reader provides almost all the functionality you need for a local feed reader. Whenever your browser finds an RSS feed while surfing the web, it’s highlighted in the URL bar, making it very easy to subscribe to a new feed. You can also subscribe to individual YouTube feeds (YouTube doesn’t emphasize this, but all YouTube channels are still available as feeds).

“In the feed, [data] “Collection”. “The current news service creates your profile with the excuse of seeing what you read and getting more relevant news. But in my humble opinion, you’re on a particular channel. Subscribe and that should be enough. As users, we’re basically trying to give you control over what you’re reading and what you’re subscribing to, and learn about habits and preferences. Not. They are your habits and tastes and have nothing to do with us. “

All of this is based on Vivaldi’s core philosophy of not being driven by advertising as a business model. “I don’t need or care about collecting data about users,” von Tetsner told me (although I’m collecting basic aggregated data about the number of users and where they are in the world). In fact, he believes that collecting detailed telemetry about users only drives companies to build products for the average user.

Here comes a new translation feature. This feature is hosted on Vivaldi’s own server, so no data is shared with third-party services. Vivaldi uses Lingvanex technology for this, but hosts it on its own server. The results are very good and in most cases comparable to Google Translate (there are occasional subtle differences between the two, as Google Translate often provides more accurate translations).

One of the features that everyone is very aware of has different requirements for browsers is Vivaldi’s new onboarding flow, which allows users to choose from three default layouts. A “required” view for users who only need a basic and very Chrome or Edge-like experience, and a “classic” view for users who want to use some of the browser’s more advanced features such as the panel and status bar. , And there is a “fully loaded” view. For those who want access to all available tools. The new Vivaldi email, feed reader, and calendar features are also enabled by default in this last view.

So far, Vivaldi isn’t making a profit. We generate some revenue from our pre-installed bookmarks and search engine partnerships. But von Tetzchner argues that Vivaldi needs a little more user base to become a sustainable company. He seems happy with the idea and understands the fact that the revenue per user is relatively low. “We’ve done this before and have seen this work. It takes time to build a company like us,” he said. “I hope people like what we are building. What I feel is that people really like what we are building. And gradually, we’ll get enough users to pay the bill and remove it from it. “

