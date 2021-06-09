Diagnosis of sepsis using fiber optic technology receives $ 578,000 in support-Med-Tech Innovation





CARB-X will award up to $ 578,000 to Accelerate Diagnostics, a biotechnology company in Tucson, Arizona, USA, to develop new optical fiber technology for diagnosing sepsis or the risk of sepsis. Accelerate is eligible to receive up to $ 2.1 million in additional funding from CARB-X, depending on the funding available, if the project achieves certain milestones.

Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening reaction to tissue damage, organ failure, and potentially fatal infections. Speed ​​is important in diagnosing infectious diseases and septicemia. Every hour after proper treatment of sepsis is delayed, the chances of death increase.

CARB-X R & D Chief Erin Duffy said: Prompt diagnosis and treatment can reduce mortality and improve recovery from sepsis. Accelerates technology aims to speed up the delivery of diagnostic test results to help clinicians make treatment decisions in the first critical hours of illness.

Sepsis is the leading cause of death in many countries. Estimated 11 million people worldwide die of sepsis each year. According to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.7 million American adults die each year in the United States, resulting in 270,000 deaths. Sepsis is often a complication of infections caused by antibiotic-resistant strains and acquired in a medical environment that is particularly difficult to diagnose and treat. In low- and middle-income countries, septicemia is also a major cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and death.

Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, said: A method for providing prompt answers and improving clinical outcomes in patients with serious infections.

The CARB-X Awards will support the development of compact equipment and research into possible applications of fiber optic technology called Stimulated Raman Spectroscopy (SRS) to identify bacteria. Bacterial identification may be completed within 15 minutes of blood positive culture with minimal sample processing. This technique is highly sensitive and specific, allowing it to identify a variety of pathogens that are currently not possible with panel testing. Rapid testing is especially important for the treatment of sepsis, where proper treatment is delayed by an hour and the chances of survival decrease. The Accelerates project is in the feasibility stage of development.

