Apple’s major iPhone 13 camera component orders expected to outpace the entire Android market





According to a new DigiTimes report, major camera upgrades planned for the iPhone 13 series are putting pressure on suppliers to meet Apple’s demand for key lens components.

Apple has informed Taiwan-based voice coil motor (VCM) component makers to increase capacity by 30-40% to meet the company’s demand, which is expected to outpace the entire Android market this year. Has been.

The next-generation iPhone is expected to upgrade Face ID camera modules and 3D sensors to increase VCM usage, and Apple is asking relevant component suppliers to increase capacity by a factor of 30, sources said. Sources add that -40% to meet that demand.

Apple’s VCM orders are expected to gain momentum later this month and begin to surge in July. On the other hand, the decline in demand for VCM from Android makers is partly due to the impact of Huawei’s US sanctions. However, as Apple continues to improve the number and quality of lenses in camera modules, successive iPhone models will increasingly require VCM components related to the camera lens’s focus feature.

This year, Apple is expected to make some notable camera improvements on the iPhone 13. The new “Pro” model is likely to feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera lens with a wider f / 1.8 aperture and 6-element lens, and the ultra-wide upgrade can be applied to all four iPhone 13 models. There are also rumors suggesting that there is sex.

Sensor-shifted image stabilization is expected to expand to the entire iPhone lineup, and is rumored to be available on Pro model Wide and Ultra Wide lenses to improve performance in dark places. Image stabilization by reducing camera shake will be introduced. Rumor has it that the new “iPhone” model can also shoot portrait mode video.

In addition, it is claimed that the “iPhone 13” model will be equipped with an astrophotography camera function for shooting the sky. This could include a special mode that activates when the iPhone is pointed into the sky, allowing the device to detect moons, stars, and other artifacts and adjust their exposure.

If the rumors are correct, all these improvements may require slightly larger camera bumps, but according to one source, individual lenses may have less protrusion from the device body.

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup was announced in the fall of 2021, and the company is likely aiming to return to its traditional September launch schedule.

