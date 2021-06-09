Senate passes bipartisan bill to increase technological competitiveness with China





The Senate passed a bipartisan bill on Tuesday, boosting science and technology research to make the United States more competitive with China.

With 68 to 32 votes, Congress passed the required 60-vote threshold. US innovation and competition law, also known as endless frontier law, is now heading to the House of Representatives.

Senators signed a bipartisan agreement on the bill last month before adjournment, but a few Republican senators temporarily blocked passage to assert other issues, including the southern border wall. Decided to do.

The bill will raise approximately $ 250 billion to promote emerging technologies in the United States promoted by the Chinese government, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, computer chips, robotics, lithium batteries used in smart devices and electric vehicles. It’s a promise.

Bipartisan negotiations are often stagnant or ongoing over a variety of issues, including infrastructure, police reform, gun control, and immigration. The Chinese competitiveness bill, drafted by Senate leaders Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), Is the first to be enacted using normal order. Is one of the recent attempts at.

A US intelligence agency said in an April assessment that China was on the list of countries considered a global threat to US interests. China’s response to the early outbreak of the coronavirus within the border also exacerbated tensions, and global supply chain disruptions caused the United States to overwhelm foreign manufacturers of medical supplies from China or elsewhere. Raised concerns about whether it was dependent.

Young tweeted on Tuesday that the text of the bill indicates that “at this point we are standing together in the fight against the Chinese Communist Party.”

President Joe Biden, who criticized China and made strengthening its competitiveness with Beijing a priority for the administration, praised the passage of the bill in a statement.

“Strengthening our innovation infrastructure can lay the foundation for the next generation of American jobs and American leadership in manufacturing and technology,” he said. “We are in the race to win the 21st century and the first weapon is gone. We are not at risk of lagging behind as other countries continue to invest in their own R & D. America Must maintain its position as the most innovative and productive country. A nation on earth. “

The bill goes to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, but its whereabouts are unclear. Schumer said at a press conference Tuesday that he plans to work with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, California, to deliver the bill to Biden’s desk.

“This is one of the most important and important laws we have passed for a long time and will have a significant impact on the US economy and the future of US employment,” Schumer said. .. “This is the biggest investment in scientific research and innovation for generations. This will allow the United States to take the world’s leading path in the industry of the future.”

Dartunolo Clark

