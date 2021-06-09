Nintendo Switch 12.0.3 update interrupted due to connectivity issue





Nintendo has stopped publishing the 12.0.3 update. The system that received the update had connectivity issues, console bricks, and SD card corruption.

The Nintendo support team has stopped rolling out Switch Update 12.0.3 due to an unexpected issue. Update 12.0.3 was released a few days before the company was due to appear in the E3 Direct showcase.

The issue update was released on June 8th and introduced some common stability improvements. Nintendo data miner OatmealDome initially shared some additional details about the update.

package2 (including OS kernel and key services) SSL (helps create a secure connection to the server-seems TLSv1.3 support removed?) List of inappropriate words

At the time, nothing seemed interesting about this, but after that, rumors swirled around the update that could damage the console or the SD card.

Nintendo’s Support Twitter account has sent the following update for 12.0.3.

“Currently, distribution of system version 12.0.3 of Nintendo Switch is suspended. If you are using the main unit updated to 12.0.3, we have confirmed that network connection may not be possible depending on the environment. We are currently considering a response, so we are very sorry, but please wait for the follow-up report. “

Also, even if you try to use the microSDXC card for the first time with the main unit updated to 12.0.3, we have confirmed that the main unit update is not completed and the microSDXC card cannot be used. Please wait for the follow-up report. Report this too. “

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The team is still working on a fix and will keep you up to date on development.

