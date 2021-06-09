Vivo Y53s 5G with 6.58 inch display, 5,000mAh battery released in China: price, specs, etc.





Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its home country of China called the Vivo Y53s 5G. The successor to the Vivo Y52 released last year. Vivo Y53s 5G Pricing The Vivo Y53s 5G was launched in China in two storage variants. The base variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,500). The top variant has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 1,999. In China, the Vivo Y53s 5G will go on sale from June 11th. Inside the Vivo Y53s is an unnamed octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, and online reports suggest that it’s a Snapdragon 480 processor. In terms of storage, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For image processing, the Vivo Y53s 5G offers a dual camera setup of f / 1.79 aperture 64MP primary and secondary sensors. It seems that it has an 8MP sensor on the front. For connectivity, the Vivo Y53s 5G option includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo Y53s has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side, measures 163.95×75.3×8.5mm and weighs 189 grams. Meanwhile, in India, Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo Y73. The company revealed on June 10, but the company hasn’t disclosed details about the smartphone’s specifications. However, rumors say that the Vivo Y73 runs the Android 11 operating system and has its own FunTouch OS 11.1 layer on top of it. The smartphone is said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

