Vodafone network issues prevent customers from accessing the internet





10 AM Update: This morning, Vodafone confirmed that it had fixed a network bug that was affecting some customers and that it was fully serviced again. In a statement sent to Express.co.uk, Vodafone said: It is now connected as usual. “

Original Story: If your Vodafone-powered device doesn’t have access to the web this morning, you’re not alone. Hundreds of customers have reported problems with Vodafone’s data network, unable to access the web, send emails, or stream music.

Gremlins seem to have started all night with a stop monitor, the Down Detector, indicating that the problem is currently underway. Most of the reports seem to be centered around London, but Birmingham and Manchester could also be affected.

On the Down Detector forum page, one Vodafone user said, “There is no service. Only an occasional pause in life, then it stops again. It has happened for hours, but Vodafone hasn’t explained it yet. I’m completely confused. “

The other was added, “No network access at all. What’s happening?”

In addition to these reports via the Down Detector, Twitter has many Vodafone users complaining about data issues in a single tweet, “@VodafoneUK Vodafone Data is down.”

Express.co.uk contacted Vodafone to find out how long the problem is expected to last, but the network seems to be aware of the outage.

In response to a tweet on social media, Vodafone said: Thank you for waiting! “

