Ferrari looks to technology for CEO in the electrical era





Milan (Reuters) -Ferrari has asked tech industry leader Benedetto Vigna to navigate a luxury sports car maker known for its roaring high-octane engine for a new era of quiet electric powertrains. ..

Benedetto Vigna, appointed CEO of Ferrari on June 9, 2021, is posing with a photo of this dateless handout.Distribution by Ferrari / REUTERS

A 52-year-old Italian, Vigna currently runs the largest division of chip maker STMicroelectronics (ST) and has been working since 1995 as a pioneer in screen technology used in early Apple iPhones. I am active.

After Luis Camilleri, the former CEO, resigned for almost two and a half years in December for personal reasons, his appointment left a six-month vacancy in steering a luxury car maker. Buried.

In a statement, John Elkann, chairman of the Agnelli family, who controls Ferrari through the investment company Exor, said he was pleased to welcome the company as a leader in the technology industry.

His deep understanding of the technology that is making a big difference in our industry and his proven innovation, business building and leadership skills will further enhance Ferrari’s unique story of passion and performance. He said.

Ferrari, which already offers hybrid models, promises to offer the first electric vehicle by 2025.

Bestinver analyst Pietro Solidro said the appointment of Vignas should alleviate market concerns about Ferrari’s future and the road to the first electric vehicle.

Solidro believes he can further accelerate Ferrari’s capabilities and stay on the cutting edge of next-generation technology compared to the automotive sector.

By 0845 GMT, Ferrari stocks were down 0.3%, compared to a 0.1% drop in the Italian Stock Exchange’s Best Stock Index.

Ercan has tentatively led the company since Camilleri resigned.

Elkann said in April that Ferrari’s new CEO needs all the right qualities, including important technical capabilities, and the new president could have a luxury and retail background. Denied the original speculation that there was.

Vigna is currently president of the company’s largest and most profitable business, STs Analog, Micro-electromechanical Systems and Sensors Group, in 2020. He will leave the company on August 31st.

He will start at Ferrari the next day.

Despite recently delaying its 2022 financial target by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ferrari posted profits last year and has not delayed its plans to deploy the new model.

However, Vigna faces several challenges in addition to leading automakers into the era of electric mobility.

He must revive Ferrari’s fate in F1 after the worst race season of 40 years in 2020.

He also needs to manage the company’s new brand extension strategy without compromising the monopoly that has underpinned premium prices and profits.

Report by Giulio Piovaccari. Edited by Valentina Za, Louise Heavens, David Clarke

