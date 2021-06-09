Bundle for Palestinian Aid Raises $ 500,000 and Sets $ 1 Million Target





Over 1000 game bundles reached their goal in just four days.

The itch.io charity bundle broke the goal of raising $ 500,000 in just four days after the live started. The Palestinian Assistance Bundle, available for a minimum of $ 5, has set a new goal of raising $ 1 million by the end of this Friday.

This bundle was notorious when it was released for a vast library of over 1000 games. Among the titles available are acclaimed indie hits such as Minit, Underhero and Cook, Serve, and Delicious 2. In the 2014 war in Gaza, 30% of those who died were children.

Organized by Toadhouse Games founder Alanna Linayre, this bundle is a collaboration of 865 creators who share their work. In just four days of availability, it proved to be the most successful funding effort of the gaming community for humanitarian aid in Palestine. Past feats include the $ 20,000 Charity Super Smash Bros. Melee Tournament and the $ 25,000 to $ 200,000 Streamer for a variety of charities.

The money raised from the itch.io bundle will be sent to the United Nations Palestinian Relief Agency operating on the ground in Gaza during the new attack on Gaza. The most recent wave of violence began in early May when Palestinians protested the planned evacuation of six families. By the time the ceasefire was called, 256 Palestinians had been killed, 66 of whom were children. In Israel, 13 people died, including two children. Financing was done throughout the gaming industry, as people in Gaza have an urgent need for physical and mental health support.

Those who are interested in claiming the 1,019 title themselves can do it for just $ 5, but if possible, donate more to the charity. This bundle will be available until June 11th and currently has a total donation of $ 534,209.

Leanon spends his time writing articles, podcasting, and crying about Star Wars: The Old Republic II-The Sith Lords being online. She has been working in the gaming media since 2019 and graduated from the University of Essex in 2020.

