Huawei reveals “cyber security framework” with launch of China Transparency Center





Huawei Technologies has embarked on a public relations campaign and promised to tackle cybersecurity by opening a state-of-the-art transparency center in East guanguan, China. It also unveiled the “Security Baseline Framework” adopted by Chinese tech vendors for their products, outlining the implementation of legal and regulatory requirements and compliance requirements.

The new East gu facility is one of Huawei’s seven transparency centers around the world, including Belgium, Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom, first established in 2010. These sites are the last 10 We have hosted 700 customer exchanges annually.

According to Huawei, these centers provide a platform for testing their products and software and allowing customers and governments to verify security. The facility provides technical documentation, testing tools and environment, and technical support.

Huawei told ZDNet when it was asked that customers and governments would also be able to view the source code of the security framework. A spokeswoman said independent third-party testing agencies can perform “fair, objective and independent security testing and verification” based on “industry-recognized” cybersecurity standards and best practices. ..

“[The ] Give outsiders access to Huawei’s source code, our “crown”. “

With the announcement, Huawei announced the Security Baseline Framework. This framework is integrated into the product development process and developed to meet legal and regulatory requirements. The framework consisted of 54 requirements across 15 categories for product implementation, including backdoor prevention, access channel control, encryption, application security, and secure compilation.

Vendors added that this is the first time a security baseline has been offered to the industry.

Huawei also pointed out industry groups such as the GSMA and 3GPP that promoted the adoption of standards such as the NESAS (Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme) and independent certification, emphasizing the need for a “unified approach” to cybersecurity. Did. “At this point, the industry still lacks a standards-based, coordinated approach, especially when it comes to governance, technical capabilities, certification and collaboration,” said a Chinese vendor.

NESAS is a voluntary initiative introduced to provide enhanced security programs focused on mobile network infrastructure equipment. This includes equipment that is designed to facilitate the functionality defined in 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) and is deployed on the network by mobile network operators. Specifically, it includes security assessments of vendor development and product lifecycle processes, as well as security assessments of network products. This program has been adopted by a small number of vendors such as Nokia, Ericsson and ZTE.

“These baselines are widely accepted in the industry and will play an important role in the development and validation of secure networks,” Huawei said, saying that the company’s 5G and LTE equipment has passed the NESAS rating. Added.

The vendor states that through its Transparency Center, it has conducted over 200,000 training courses covering the development, validation and testing of cybersecurity and privacy processes. Last year, we also conducted a risk assessment and monitored more than 4,000 suppliers of various cyber security services.

He said the emergence of 5G networks and services also increases security risks, further emphasizing the need for joint efforts to combat such threats.

Huawei said: New cyber security risks increase “

He also noted that digitization blurs the physical boundaries of traditional networks, resulting in more serious vulnerabilities and attacks as well as network threats.

“Cybersecurity risks are a shared responsibility. Governments, standards bodies and technology providers are working closer together to gain a unified understanding of cybersecurity challenges,” said Huawei’s circuit chairman, Ken Fu. We need to work with you. This must be an international effort. “

According to the Chinese vendor, research and development (R & D) spending on cybersecurity and privacy components accounts for 5% of the overall R & D budget and employs more than 3,000 cybersecurity R & D professionals globally. is included.

Last week, Huawei released HarmonyOS 2 on 100 devices, including smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, furthering its goal of installing mobile operating systems on more than 300 million devices. The company said in April that it would continue to diversify its product focus to ease the decline in smartphone sales, affected by ongoing US export sanctions that block access to Google’s Androidecosystem.

HarmonyOS is not yet available outside of China, but it is not yet known if mobile OS will be widely adopted internationally. Distribution across multiple consumer device categories can further increase security and privacy concerns.

Related coverage

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos