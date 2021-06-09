Google is committed to promoting inclusiveness across its products and services-Art & Culture





Google’s mission has been to raise the bar for inclusiveness and integrity. Previously we worked on improving recommendations and autocomplete, but now we’re improving our workspace products and services.

Google’s new style guide discourages users and programmers from using sexist, disability, or offensive language unnecessarily.

What this really means is, for example, if you type “policeman”, Google will ask you to change it to “policeman”, as well as “chairman” becomes “chairman” and “man-hours” is “man-hours”. Will be. If you enter “the data has some anomalous outliers”, you will be prompted to change it to “the data has some mysterious outliers”.

New features and style guides are introduced in Google’s new Smart Canvas feature. It’s a collaboration platform that makes it easier and more effective for users to collaborate on company platform documents, spreadsheets, and slides. The announcement was made at the Google I / O conference by Javier Soltero, Google’s General Manager and Vice President of Google Workspace. The company wants to combat sexist bias in the language by targeting the average man.

Google’s internal style guide also includes this update, and developers are encouraged not to use unnecessarily gender-sensitive language in their documentation. This is a welcome step, as many of the languages ​​used on the platform depend on what the platform itself is using and what the developers allow to use and use.

The tech giant has revealed its intention to introduce other stylistic proposals to support the cause of inclusiveness. For example, we want to avoid passive voices and offensive words. However, it was not clear what was considered offensive.

Google has traditionally been accused of offensive words and statements in search autocomplete and suggestion options. In 2016, we modified the autocomplete feature after it was reported that this feature often made racist and offensive proposals. Similarly, in 2018, we released an update that prevents Gmail’s autocomplete feature from suggesting gender pronouns.

This is a welcome change as the world now operates primarily online and it is important to understand that language and language choices are important. Hopefully this change will help increase inclusiveness.

