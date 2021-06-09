Game Start! –America vs. China





U.S. against China-China trade war and sanctions

Getty

With the big victory of Senator Chuck Schumer, the US Senate has taken the first step to fund a wide range of challenges aimed at achieving competition with China and a global advantage in technology. Senate majority leader Schumer (Democrat-New York) has incorporated his endless frontier law into the resold US Innovation and Competition Law (USICA). The bill passed the Senate today in a bipartisan vote. Senator Schumer called the bill a once-in-a-generation investment in American science and technology. Senator Todd Young, Republican Indiana, was a co-sponsor of legislation.

Senator Schumer has been talking about China for many years, but eventually decided to remarket the legislation to become bipartisan and promote job creation across the country. Numerous amendments have been added and are of great interest to the fashion retail sector, Senator Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee (Republican-Idaho) Senator Mike Crapo, a ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee. Developed by the State)) D-Oregon). Crapo’s proposed amendment is called the 2021 Trade Act. It is also very bipartisan (additional votes were 91 to 4) and immediately resolves (and strengthens) some short-term turmoil in US trade.

Senator Craipo said of his addition: This strong trade package counters China, one of the most important areas we face in trade, and supports China’s efforts to counter the very vicious activities it undertakes. Useful. It seeks to undermine us economically and undermine American companies in trade relations.

The 2021 Trade Act will revive the expired Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), other tariff bills (MTB), and some product exclusion processes for Trump’s 301 tariffs. These programs have great benefits for many brands and retailers as they eliminate tariffs on certain items and give importers a choice of product placement.

Popular GSP programs reward developing countries, but MTBs allow imported components to arrive without tariffs-when used in domestic manufacturing and / or of US competitors. If presented as no item. China is (actually) excluded from the GSP program, but is allowed to participate in MTB. Senator Kurapo added: Reaffirming other tariff bills and improved generalized system of preferential tariffs to promote human rights, the environment, women’s economic empowerment, the rule of law and digital trade. , Resuming the Section 301 product exclusion process.

Keep in mind that in fashion retail, the majority of apparel, footwear and accessories are still imported from China and there are few alternatives. Selected by combining GSP, MTB, and section 301 exclusions. You can move the item away from China and consider it competitive in the US market.

The US Innovation and Competition Law (USICA) is a larger version (in terms of page size, range, and price) than the original Endless Frontier Law. The bill will give the United States an edge in the evolution of 5G and the development of semiconductors. We will also localize our technology hubs away from Silicon Valley to other states that will benefit from increased employment.

The first draft legislation proposed $ 100 billion over five years under the Department of Innovation within the National Science Foundation (NSF). The revised bill will eventually approach $ 250 billion, be diverted in several different directions, to other institutions outside the NSF venue, and at least $ 52 billion will be devoted to the development of semiconductor chips. ..

Retailers are watching closely for any reaction from China to US-based legislation. Because they not only buy from China, they also sell to China. For many retailers and brands, China is doing well in the retail industry, with double-digit sales growth over the last few years.

Of course, China still disagrees with the allegations of forced labor in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and is taking steps to punish brands such as H & M, Adidas and Nike for any statements contrary to this. This new USICA law looks directly at forced labor and influences concerns related to the fisheries industry. Senator Craipo said (on the amendment): The bill will strengthen the enforcement efforts of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and make better use of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP). Strengthen efforts to ban compulsory labor-manufactured goods from reaching the United States).

It is clear that China is closely watching all these developments. The Global Times recently reported that former trade official He Weiwen said: The US Endless Frontier Act is like a copy of what China is doing in the development of science and technology. The United States (especially the former Trump administration) strongly hates China’s industrial policy.

The resurgence of GSP, MTB, and 301 exclusions is legislative music for the ears of experienced retailers, but the industry is still plagued by COVID-19 recovery issues. If you’re lucky, there’s also an oversupply of pandemic products on the market.

As the economy recovers steadily, demand for (previously) stored items has fallen off the cliff, and retailers have already cut their inventories while clothing prices are rising. As we all know, buying a used car is difficult, food prices are rising, lean and chicken prices are skyrocketing, and home prices are well above reasonable expectations.

Overall, the enhanced Endless Frontier Act has many advantages, and the Senate should be proud of its achievements (as scrutinized by six different committees). Sure, some people complain that there’s too much pork in the bill, or that the money allocation may be different. The bill provides next-generation jobs and provides technology independence and independence in the Americas. Create some new technology hubs (away from Silicon Valley) to facilitate.

Senator Schumer said: The bill is one of the most important things the House has done for a very long time, a statement of confidence in America’s ability to seize opportunities in the 21st century. He continued: Anyone who wins the competition for future technology will become a leader in the world economy and will have serious consequences for foreign policy and national security.

The law is a huge victory for the country in funding technology and also helps the retail industry and the trading community. This will allow Congress to take next steps, such as eliminating tariffs and rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (now known as the CPTPP). The bill is currently sent to the House of Representatives and then returned to the Senate for a final pass that may undergo changes or additions. We want to ensure that the legislative process ends as soon as possible before severe inflation begins.

