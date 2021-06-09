Apple’s flashy FaceTime feature may be too late to be a problem





Last year, Apple continued to roll in a sudden and shocking pandemic. New product announcements continued to decline. A series of new operating system releases have been announced, are in beta, and are shipping. The transition to Apple Silicon has begun.

Keeping the machine up and running in 2020 deserves a lot of praise from everyone at Apple, but the company has been helped by a policy of laying the foundation for products and features over the long term and working well in advance. I did.

Unfortunately, this approach also has its downsides. It reduces the agility of the company. Last spring, it was clear that masks would be a major feature of ordinary people’s lives for some time, but there was no way to get the next iPhone in time to add Touch ID to the home button. Apple managed to invent a mask workaround for Apple Watch users, but even its quick fix didn’t arrive on the iPhone until the May 2021 iOS update.

Apple takes time, good or bad. At this week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple finally unveiled a set of features that appear to be based on the tough lessons learned in a pandemic life over the past year or more. It’s great to see Apple reacting to changes in the world, but given that nothing was announced this week and will ship until this fall, is it all wrong?

FaceTime in the zoom world

Last year, many of us spent a tremendous amount of time on video conferencing. Zoom has become a household term in both nouns and verbs. Still, despite Apple’s prominence in the tech world, its FaceTime technology wasn’t part of the 2020 conversation. I used Zoom for my biweekly family video chat. I hadn’t even thought of the group FaceTime.

Group FaceTime had the opportunity to gain popularity during the pandemic. It didn’t seize the opportunity.

Apple

At least in part, this is Apple’s responsibility for not working well with the early group FaceTime. It was pulled from the first iOS 12 release due to a number of bugs during beta testing. Apple has decided to add quirks to the interface by avoiding the standard grid view that is literally preferred by all other video conferencing apps. Many felt it was embarrassing and distracting.

And the fact is that FaceTime has actually been quite successful in providing one-on-one video calls. I use FaceTime several times a week to talk to my family and I love it. However, FaceTime has become established as a one-to-one medium, so it has always been difficult to establish Group FaceTime as a thing.

For some reason, a pandemic has arrived, and FaceTime has taken a peek at the need for apps that allow you to see each other in group settings from a distance. All in all, it must have hinted at many faces inside Apple. But the good news seems to have provided the impetus for a full-fledged and promising overhaul of FaceTime.

Learn the lessons of Zoom

Apple states that the goal of FaceTime changes (according to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey this fall) is to “make FaceTime feel more natural, comfortable, and lively” Zoom, WebEx, and more. Is in conflict with a video conferencing group in.

First: Introduce the right grid view. Those floating bubbles were quirky and fun, but the Zoom conference for over a year suggests that we’ve become quite accustomed to seeing the faces of everyone in a small box. (For strange immersive views of zoom, less is better.)

Next: Recognizing that your room isn’t always attractive and interesting, and can even be quite embarrassing, other video conferencing systems offer the ability to blur the background or replace it with another image. .. Apple hasn’t (yet?) Accepted the idea of ​​replacing your bookshelf with a photo of the deck of a pirate ship, but it does have its own tricks on this issue. Portrait mode. This is really just blurring the background with a different name, but that’s okay. That’s a good feature.

With the addition of link support, Apple takes the first step outside of its own ecosystem. Users with non-Apple devices can click the FaceTime link to join a FaceTime conversation in their web browser. This puts FaceTime out of the realm of Apple-only products, at least a little wider. (You can’t start a conversation from a device other than Apple yet.)

But links aren’t just cross-platform features, they’re also about convenience. The link is easy to send. We have created Zoom links for some of our regular meetings, including biweekly family chats. Everyone knows the destination. You can place Zoom links on your calendar to know exactly which link to click when attending a meeting. Associating a FaceTime session with a URL benefits everyone, not just those using non-Apple devices.

Share play (available on macOS Monterey, iOS 15, and iPadOS 15) is a great reason for groups to connect.

Apple

Then there is SharePlay. This is a reaction to last year’s trend towards video watch party apps and plugins. Many excluded Apple devices because they needed Chrome extensions. Let’s talk about big changes. The new SharePlay API standardizes the idea that different people may want to use the media together even when they are apart. It’s also impressive because it’s a real feature, not a collection of hacks. With shared playback controls, participants can pause, play, or even move to a new section of the video.

Is it too late?

Given that Apple’s method can’t afford to pay, the debut of all these new features is actually a remarkable achievement. The problem is that by this fall, the global need to use video conferencing software may have receded. (At this point, many Americans feel pretty good about COVID, but it’s important to note that pandemics are rampant in other parts of the world. What will fall bring? Who can predict?)

So is this all too late? I’m not going to go against Betteridge’s Law (named after former MacUser editor Ian Betteridge, by the way). Probably the answer is no. Apple may have missed the pinnacle of global needs for video conferencing apps, but I think 2020 will permanently change the way people interact over the Internet. The pandemic is completely settled. Even so, we are able to use telecommuting, remote work, and (perhaps most importantly) technology to better connect with friends, family, and colleagues.

I don’t think FaceTime is ready to predict that it will gain momentum this fall and begin to threaten Zoom and other video conferencing giants. With the wise upgrades Apple announced this week, FaceTime is much more likely to be part of zeitgeist, pandemic, or no pandemic.

