Basic Valorant tips and tricks that every player should know





Valorant is the hottest competitive game on the market these days. Recently, there are many Valorant Global E-sports tournaments. This is to observe custom name tags with team tags. Many people customize their usernames for tournaments and fun. However, even with its appeal, many people may not know what to do. But now you don’t have to worry.

This article gets all the information you need to know about the technical aspects of Valorant. It covers everything from renaming to code redemption to fixing lag and FPS drops.

What can I customize?

In Valorant, Riot games make it easy to customize your Riot ID and unique tags in-game. Players can customize tags with up to 5 characters. However, this can be done once every 30 days. So choose wisely.

How do I get a custom RIOT ID?

You cannot change your Riot ID from Valorant’s official website. This can only be done using the official Riot Games web page.

Once you’re on the sign-in page. Log in using your username or password. If you link your ID to one of three services: Facebook, Google, or Apple. You can log in using any of those meta buttons.

[アカウント管理]Of the menu[RIOT ID]Go to the section. Customize your Riot Idand Tagline.[変更を保存]Click. Restart the game. Enjoy the new custom RIOT ID and tagline.

The Riot ID can be up to 16 alphanumeric characters, while the tagline can be up to 5 alphanumeric characters. It can be extensively customized by Valorant player’s personal choice and can be changed again in 30 days.

How to redeem Valorant rewards using code?

Valorant code can be redeemed using the Exclusive Valorant Redemption Portal. Valorant recently launched a portal after the release of the Duality Trailer. It started with the first 48-hour limited Duality player card. Riot Games has removed the time limit because the portal had 56 hours of downtime.

Steps to follow: Sign in using your Riot ID Enter the code in the box [ As shown in Image]

Click Submit Voodoo! Redeemed content is available in-game.

Also, redeeming content does not require you to restart the game. So it’s easy and fun.

What are the best graphic settings for no FPS drop and lag correction?

Note: Since you are playing on an Nvidia 1050, 16Gb RAM, 2.4Ghz Intel i5 processor, all settings are optimized accordingly.

Valorant FPS settings vary from person to person. If you find a better configuration, feel free to comment below. All of these settings are in-game.

[設定]Go to. ->[ビデオ]Open section[一般]In the section[縦横比メソッド]To[レターボックス]Please set to. If you don’t have a 144Hz display. Always set Max FPS to “On” and fix the value to “80” or “60”. If you’re an AMD user, you don’t have to worry about NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency. If you are using a low-end system configuration, leave it “off”.

These settings are best if you have difficulty finding your enemies. Set the graphic settings to medium / low. For high-end systems, Vignette and VSync can be left on.

