QuintessenceLabs Selected as Global Top 4 in Enable Technology Category for Extreme Tech Challenge 2021





Canberra, Australia-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Australia’s leader in quantum cybersecurity, Quintessence Labs, is the world’s top four in the enable technology category with the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) 2021. We announce that we have been selected as one of the companies. We have been selected from more than 3,700 applicants. XTC is the world’s largest startup contest focused on purpose-driven innovation, with competitors attending the virtual XTC bootcamp this month and TechCrunch announced the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) on July 22, 2021. You can qualify for the Global Final 2021.

QuintessenceLabs was founded in Canberra in 2008 by Dr. Vikram Sharma, following a groundbreaking study of quantum technology at the Australian National University. The company enhances data security by integrating advanced quantum technology with best-in-class data protection solutions. These powerful solutions address some of today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges and prepare organizations for tomorrow’s quantum computing threat to data security. QuintessenceLabs provides the world’s fastest commercial quantum random number generator, cryptographic agile encryption key and security policy manager, and virtual zeroing solution to protect sensitive data collected in uncontrolled environments. The company is also a leader in the development of quantum key distribution technology.

XTC provides a platform for working with entrepreneurs and technology executives to share and contribute to innovative solutions designed to overcome the current global crisis and build resilience for the future. We provide innovative leaders.

All finalists participate in a virtual XTC Bootcamp called XTC Bootcamp. This is a week-long intensive mentorship program that prepares for the late June category final pitch competition and the July global final. For the general public, watch the finalist presentations for each category from June 21st to 30th. More details will be available soon on the Extreme Tech Challenge website.

This year, the general public is invited to vote for their favorite startup finalists. People’s Choice Award Winners will win the coveted spot, pitch with Category Winners and Special Award Winners at the XTC 2021 Global Finals hosted by TechCrunch and compete for the XTC 2021 Global Winner’s crown. ..

Technology can contribute to the changes needed in the world. By making those positive contributions, Tech for Good can also contribute to better business results. –Young Sohn, co-founder of the Extreme Tech Challenge. Chairman of the Board of Harman International. Former President and Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung Electronics.

This year, he was named one of the coveted Global Finalists in the Extreme Technology Challenge Enable Technology category and was recognized for driving the development of innovative quantum solutions to address the world’s most difficult cybersecurity issues. It is a great honor, says Dr. Vikram Sharma. Protecting your most valuable resource information is more important than ever. We look forward to continuing to develop world-leading solutions to protect our increasingly digital lives.

The XTC 2021 Global Finals announced by TechCrunch are free to attend, open to the public, and will be held virtually on July 22, 2021. For the 2022 tournament.

See https://extremetechchallenge.org/2021-finalists/ for more information.

About QuintessenceLabs: QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum cybersecurity, offering innovative data protection solutions through a range of products that integrate advanced cybersecurity and quantum technology. The product includes the world’s fastest true random number generator, advanced encryption key and policy manager, and integrated encryption solution for on-premises or in-cloud implementations. QuintessenceLabs is also at the forefront of developing quantum cryptography key distribution technology. (www.quintessencelabs.com)

