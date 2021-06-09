Red Dead Online update adds camps and homes to rob





Red Dead Online will soon provide enterprising outlaws with a new way to make money in-game.

Rockstar Games has detailed the following plans for Red Dead Online, the standalone multiplayer mode of Red Dead Redemption 2.

In a recent blog post, Rockstar describes the addition of future gameplay with the goal of providing players with more things to do with the multiplayer western sandbox and additional ways to make money.

These additions focus on the criminal side of the game, allowing players to participate in many new missions, including “threatening, offensive crime, or larger stakes robbery.”

Players work under Guido Martelli, the “trusted lieutenant” of Angelo Bronte, an important enemy of the single-player story.

Red Dead Online. Credits: Rockstar

Rockstar said in another article that the update adds the ability to plunder camps and homes in all five states.

Rockstar also announced that the release date for the free update will be “early summer”.

Fans speculate that this update could be a step in the right direction for Red Dead Online.

Well, do you think it’s okay for game developers with all the resources in the world to have no communication for 7 months? This game gives almost nothing compared to GTA Online. Almost three years later, their slow update schedule is now having a negative impact on the game.

— Videotech (@videotech_) June 8, 2021

Well, at least if I can steal a house with free roaming, I’m happy, hopefully the update will be much bigger, but as far as we know, robbing with free roaming is me At the top of the list, we seem to get it, or somehow

— Agustin Jensen4 (@ AgustinJensen4) June 8, 2021

There is also hope that this update will include the long-sought robbery and train robbery. These features are available in single player mode, but not online.

Red Dead Online was previously criticized for having few meaningful updates.

Last year, players united to dress up as clowns and protest the content drought.

Since then, Rockstar has added updates focused on enhancing gameplay.

In other news, Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal, and several other big games will soon receive Nvidia ray tracing and DLSS updates.

