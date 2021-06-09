2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe is bigger and more stylish





The 2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe is now available as a larger and more stylish version of the first generation model. The 2nd generation BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is 5.9 inches longer, 1.0 inches wider and 2.1 inches higher than the 1st generation cars. It also features a 1.8-inch long wheelbase, providing a larger wiggle room despite a sloping coupe-like rear profile.

Also, the front and rear treads are slightly extended by 1.6 inches and 0.7 inches on the front and rear, respectively. Surprisingly, the result of this rapid growth is an eerily similar silhouette to the BMW i4, with both cars appearing to share headlights and taillights.

Given the eye-catching silhouette of the BMW i4s, that’s not a bad thing. The latest 4-door 4-series is only 0.5 inches longer than the standard 4-series coupe and is comparable to the i4 with a drag coefficient of 0.28. The solution to this is the active air flap control system, the air curtain, and the almost completely sealed underbody, which guides the air more effectively without inducing resistance.

2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe: Powertrain Options

The 2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe arrives at the dealership in two variations, the 430i RWD and the M440i xDrive with AWD. The 430i is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

The M440i, on the other hand, has a 3.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder engine with a turbocharger with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-foot torque. It also has an integrated starter generator hybrid system that does not allow the hybrid motor to power the vehicle when the engine is stopped, but produces an additional 11 horsepower. Both engine options have an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Familiar styling cue

Having talked about the 4 Series, it still gets a pair of those expanded kidney grilles. But for some reason, those weirdnesses are starting to look kind to the eyes. It started with the all-new M4 Competition Convertible xDrive and we believe these Kidney Grills are also used in the 4 Series Grand Coupe.

It also features slim headlights, darkened LED taillights, frameless windows and flash door handles. On the other hand, the front bumper has a U-shaped design similar to the BMW M model. It also features a subtle M-specific rear spoiler to complement the tapered rear hatch design.

Athletic bone

The lift-related shock absorbers that come standard with the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe provide additional damping to improve handling without sacrificing ride quality. BMW’s Adaptive M suspension is entirely optional. It includes an additional ADAPTIVE driving mode that adjusts the accelerator response, steering, damping, and transmission shift points for a particular driving style.

Combining a lower center of gravity, a weight distribution near 50:50, variable sports steering, M sports brakes and more underfloor reinforcement, the latest 4 Series Grand Coupe is as mobile as any other coupe. I will.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive7

Inside, the all-new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7. Touch screen, voice control, or multifunction steering buttons. This package also includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, digital keys, and remote software updates.

The base 430i Gran Coupe comes standard with 18-inch wheels, remote engine start, open pore wood trim, moon roof, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beam, back camera, and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. I will. Connectivity. The dynamic handling package adds M Sport brakes (with red or blue calipers), M Sport differentials, adaptive M suspension and large 19-inch wheels with performance tires.

As expected, the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe is equipped with more standard kits such as the M Sport differential, variable Sport steering, M Sport suspension with stiff springs, aluminum trim and Sensortec dashboard. The premium package adds a cultivator with a heater, a front seat with a heater, an interior ambient light and a heads-up display.

Advanced safety features

The 2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe comes standard with a variety of active safety features such as pedestrian warning, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, active blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

The 2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe is expected to arrive at the dealership by August 2021. The base 430i starts at around $ 45,795 and the M440i xDrive has a base price of $ 58,995.

2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe Gallery

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos