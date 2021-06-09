Naughty Dog is currently being adopted by stand-alone multiplayer games, probably the TLOU faction.





Naughty Dog’s new job listing suggests that The Last Of Us Part 2’s Factions will be their own game.

Naughty Dog is currently looking for a standalone multiplayer game that could be a Factions component excluded from The Last of Us 2.

A new job listing posted by Naughty Dog reveals that the studio is adopting an unspecified standalone multiplayer game. Two new ads emerging this week revealed that the studio is looking for level designers and gameplay scripters to help “the latest adventures in Naughty Dog.” This project will be its first standalone multiplayer game.

The ad says, “We aimed to bring the same level of ambition and quality as our signature story-driven game to this unique multiplayer project.” Naughty Dog’s focus tends to be on single-player detailed stories, and you don’t have to look for The Last of Us as proof. By the way, the referenced game is expected to be the lost multiplayer component of The Last Of Us Part 2.

Related: I’ve played The Last of Us Multiplayer for over 100 hours-that’s why I can’t wait for a faction

As in the first game, The Last Of Us 2 was expected to have its own multiplayer mode, Factions. A few months before the sequel hit the market, Naughty Dog’s vice president Neil Druckmann revealed that the sequel wouldn’t introduce multiplayer mode. Focused on creating the biggest base game. Since then, the mission has been completed with over 300 Game of the Year awards.

However, The Last Of Us 2 seems to have had an unfinished multiplayer mode at some point. The studio also mentions that and promises franchise fans shortly after the sequel is released. The sequel has even been leaked online with a video that appears to be an improved version of the original game’s faction. It further suggests that multiplayer is in progress for some time.

If Naughty Dog’s new standalone project were to be another take in The Last Of Us’s Factions, it could be very different from the original game. To guarantee your own release, you need to offer much more than the first one. In addition, new ads and comments created earlier even suggest that it tells another chapter of The Last of Us story. As for what other Last of Us fans should look forward to, the PS5 remaster of the original game is underway, and apparently the story of Part 3 has already been written.

Next: E3 2021 Mega Guide: What to see, what to expect, etc.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Trophy List Revealed 9 New Additions

About the author Josh Coulson (2376 articles published)

Josh is playing games as far as I can remember. That love began with a light childhood addiction to the Sega Genesis, or Mega Drive, since living in the UK. At that time, Sonic 2 quickly became his favorite game, as you can see from his photos. Yes, the franchise has been close to his heart ever since. He is currently spending his time on PS4 and Switch, spending a lot of time playing Fortnite. If you’re a fan of games, wrestling and football, follow him on Twitter @BristolBeadz.

Other works by Josh Coulson

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos