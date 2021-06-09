Elephant’s first “Google Translate” debut





A male African elephant folds his ears and waves at the same time, ready for battle. The fact that a woman folds her ears and takes action with her earlobe means that she also poses a serious threat. However, when the elephants gather to fold their ears and at the same time quickly flap, the elephants express a warm and friendly greeting that is part of the bond ritual.

Elephants have a very rich repertoire of communication techniques, including hundreds of calls and gestures that convey a particular meaning and can change depending on the context. Different elephant populations also show culturally learned behaviors that are unique to a particular group. In fact, the behavior of elephants is so complex that even scientists may have a hard time keeping up with everything. Nowadays, a well-known biologist who has been studying the endangered elephant for nearly 50 years to make animals and researchers the same perception digitally stores all the information known about elephant behavior and communication. Co-developed Elephant Etogram.

“Without a multimedia approach, I don’t think it’s possible to properly show and explain certain behaviors, which allows other scientists to take similar approaches to other species. “We hope to be,” said Joyce Poole, co-founder and director of science. Elephant Voices is a non-profit science and conservation organization and co-creator of the new Etogram. “Now that biodiversity is plummeting and elephant life is heavily influenced by humans, we want to show the world what we will lose.”

Poole is an easily searchable public database with her husband and research partner Petter Granli, after realizing that scientific treatises alone are no longer sufficient to catalog the discoveries they and others are making. Was built. The Elephant Etogram now contains more than 500 actions portrayed through nearly 3,000 annotated video, photo, and audio files. The entries include most, if not all, of typical elephant behavior, with Poole and Granli collecting from over 100 references over 100 years, with the oldest record in 1907. It goes back. The investigators’ own research and observations were conducted, and the rest came from about seven other major Savannah elephant research teams.

Although the etogram is primarily based on the observations of Poole and Granli, “there are very few examples of behavior, if any, in the literature we have never seen,” Poole points out. .. The project is still in its infancy, she added, because it is intended to be a living catalog in which scientists actively contribute to new discoveries.

“We know that elephants act in complex ways and communicate with each other, but until now, little has been said about how complex their behavior and communication are.” Says Lucy Bates, a visiting scholar specializing in elephant cognition at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom. “Now we have this foundation, which is free to use in the public domain. From this foundation we can build a more comprehensive picture of elephant behavior and why.”

Etograms are a compilation of animal activities and behaviors in a particular context or across species. Researchers use etograms to study behavior and compare it between age, gender, family, population, or different species. There is a digital etogram for mice and another digital etogram for chimpanzees, but Poole and Granli are thoroughly digitized elephant etograms that are non-human wildlife species. I think this is the first time for me. Poole adds that the multimedia-based nature of the project is important, because in a description based solely on written words, audio files, or photographs, “the subtleties of movement that distinguish one behavior from another. It’s hard to make a difference. “

When Poole began studying elephants in 1975, scientists knew little about elephant behavior. Her early work focused on estrus, a cyclical reproductive state of male elephants characterized by a surge in testosterone and increased aggression. Poole pointed out that the animal shook his ears as a threat, and he also noticed a low pulsating sound associated with this movement. She initially thought it was produced by an air-sounding ear, but soon realized that the sound was vocal. She began to wonder if the animal was too low on other sounds to be completely perceived by her ears.

To follow up on these observations, Poole teamed up with acoustic biologist Katy Payne. Together, they are miles away because the various sounds produced by elephants contain some frequencies below human hearing levels, and some of these sounds are so powerful. It was revealed that it could be heard by other elephants. This discovery helped solve the number of elephant mysteries. For example, how family members can find each other as soon as they break up, or how animals can act silently and in unison when a threat looms. Detected.

“For a long time, people were talking about elephant psychic powers,” says Poole. “Some of their vocalizations are so powerful that they travel to the ground as vibrations and act like a kind of bush telegram that the elephant” has a problem “. “

As Poole continued his research on elephants, he realized that the meaning of many of the actions she recorded also changed with context. For example, the act of tapping the tail is typically used to instruct one elephant to turn backwards because it is too close to another. However, the mother may also tap the tail to monitor the baby standing behind. In yet other situations, the elephant uses it to call attention.

So far, most of the elephant etogram entries are from the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya or from three locations: Mara, Amboseli National Park, and Golongosa National Park in Mozambique. However, because most elephant behaviors are conserved between populations, a limited number of sites do not necessarily affect the breadth of behavior in the database. However, the frequency of certain actions may vary from research site to research site. Amboseli elephants, for example, do not mine minerals because the soil is salty. Also, because there are few trees in the area, the pool has only seen Amboseli elephants shaking trees to knock down seed pods once. On the other hand, in Mala, elephants often mine minerals. And in Golongosa, we often rock trees in search of seeds.

Cultural differences can also be apparent between groups. During the Mozambican Civil War, 90% of Golongosa elephants were killed for ivory and flesh. Almost 30 years later, elephants are still fearful and aggressive towards people. “Their behavior is very different from Amboseli and Mara, where there is little defensive behavior against people,” says Poole. “Gorongosa is undergoing regeneration under new protection and recovery, but how long does it take for elephants to abandon those traditions?”

The answer will one day be posted on the Elephant Etogram. Now that the project is online, Poole has begun to contribute to their observations and discoveries by other researchers, culturally from additional populations of Savannah elephants and unusual behavior that Poole and Granli may have missed. Hoping to expand the pool to include discoveries. For example, wildlife photographer Kelly Vogel recently posted a rare video of an elephant eating its placenta after giving birth. Elephant Aware, a non-profit conservation organization, also sent a similarly unusual video of a calf trying to feed a dead mother. “As the elephant ethogram is open to the public, we want more colleagues to share unusual footage from their population,” says Poole.

But already, Etogram has become an “irreplaceable tool” for young scientists interested in field research on elephants, says postdoctoral fellow Michael Pardo, who studies African elephant voice communication at Colorado State University. Mr. says. Etograms also help ensure that scientists are talking about the same thing when referring to a particular behavior, he says. “This is very important. In the scientific literature, terms and definitions. Researchers often overstate each other because of confusion about it, “Pard adds.

Daniela Hedwig, a researcher at Cornell University’s Elephant Listening Project, agrees that the Elephant Etogram is a “monumental achievement.” Hedwig is studying forest elephant communications in other parts of Africa, she says, and the Savannah elephant database will be a “very useful repository for comparing the two species.”

Cynthia Moss, director of the Amboseli Trust for Elephant in Kenya, states that etograms are particularly helpful in assessing the life of captured elephants. Elephants kept in circuses, zoos and workplaces are deprived of complex social connections and the ability to move and interact with diverse environments, Poole says. This causes them to suffer from boredom and develop stereotyped behaviors such as swinging back and forth. Elephant etograms can shed light on the seriousness of behavioral differences between captured and wild animals and strengthen claims to end elephant capture, says Poole.

Moss said the database is also valuable to wildlife managers and conservationists trying to distinguish between natural and healthy elephant behavior and behavior caused by stressful situations such as poaching and habitat loss. He adds that it will be a tool. The need for such comparisons is increasing as wild elephants pressure a people-dominated world to coordinate their behavior. “The ability of elephants to adapt culturally is important for future survival,” says Poole. “As they are forced to change, we will learn more about their creativity and flexibility.”

