US Senate Passes Comprehensive Bill to Address China’s Technology Threats





Washington: US Senator voted 68-32 on Tuesday (June 8), approving a comprehensive bill aimed at empowering countries to compete with China’s technology.

The desire for a hard line in negotiations with China is one of the few bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided US Congress, narrowly controlled by fellow Democrats of President Joe Biden.

Advertising

The bill approves approximately $ 190 billion in preparation for strengthening US technology and research, and separately approves $ 54 billion to increase US production and research in semiconductors and communications equipment. We have made a significant reduction in production.

The bill must pass the House of Representatives and be sent to the White House for Biden to sign the law. It’s not clear what the House law will look like and when it will be taken up.

Read: Biden’s supply chain is “attack power” targeting China in trade

The bill has many other provisions related to China, such as prohibiting the download of the social media app TikTok to government devices, for drones manufactured and sold by companies backed by the Chinese government. Block the purchase. It will also allow diplomats and Taiwanese troops to display flags and wear uniforms while in the United States for public affairs.

Advertising

It also creates a wide range of new compulsory sanctions against Chinese companies engaged in US cyberattacks and theft of US intellectual property from US companies, and exports of items that could be used to support human rights abuses. Prescribe a review of management.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer, co-sponsor of the bill, warned of the disastrous consequences of not funding research to catch up with China.

“If we do nothing, our era as a dominant superpower may end. We are not intended to end such an era. It does not mean that the United States will become a neutral power in this century. “

Senate Chuck Schumer, the U.S. Senate’s whip, called for support for a large-scale innovation bill aimed at countering the rise of China. I will be a leader. ”

Biden praised the bill, saying, “We are competing to win the 21st century and the starting pistol has disappeared …

Republican Republican Senator Todd Young said the bill “not only beats the Chinese Communist Party, but also uses their challenge to become a better version of us through investment in innovation. There is. “

USCommerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the funding could lead to the construction of 7-10 new US semiconductor factories.

General Motors said the law “represents an important step in addressing the semiconductor shortage that continues to affect US car manufacturing.”

Some critics liken the Senate’s funding efforts to China’s high-tech industrial development efforts called “Made in China 2025.”

The bill is also increasing its global influence through diplomacy by working with allies and increasing US involvement in international organizations after the “America First” agenda of former Republican President Donald Trump. Aiming to compete with Beijing.

Senator Maria Cantwell said the bill would approve NASA’s spending and the Artemis mission to the moon.

“As China has revealed, they are going to Mars. We are preparing to go back to the moon and go to Mars,” Kantwell said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos