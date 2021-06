FINAL FANTASY VII Remake is still beautiful on PS5 with minor upgrades – Destructoid

Click here for impressions of PS5 remake

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake was released in April last year. Hearing it out loud, I could hardly believe it! At the same time, it feels at a loss before and just a few months ago. What I am vaguely thinking may be the lasting legacy of VII. Because entries are always in some form or form in the zeitgeist.

And there’s no doubt that the enhanced version of Intergrade will be available on the PS5 a little further.

Let’s analyze some of the PS5 remake impressions to see what the intergrade really is.

Improved texture, lighting, background Swapable graphics mode (4K) and performance mode (60 FPS) Photo mode (sample below) DualSense PS5 support Yuffie DLC (more on this later)

In other words, some of the upgrades are deep in the skin. Welcome, heart! However, it does not crush the earth.

It looks obviously better, but given the greatness of the PS4, it’s very easy to live with the original. Performance mode really fits the name and provides a very smooth gameplay throughout, but keep in mind that the “Graphics” setting is stiff. You can see both of these in the gameplay video above. Start in performance mode and switch back to graphics as you enter the station. You can see for yourself how it rocks, but I like the PS5’s playthrough performance.

Photo mode is pretty minimal, but it does exist. You can change the camera angle, change filters, take party members out to capture the landscape, and make some other corrections such as tilt. That’s essentially it. The features of DualSense are just as elaborate, and it really depends on how “immersive” they feel. So far, it has been interesting to weigh the strengths and weaknesses. Games like Resident Evil Village can quickly become obsolete because they can interfere with shooting.

If you’re worried, the trophy will be transferred as soon as you use the save transfer tool. Like when I downloaded My Save for the second time, each trophy popped up one after another (disgustingly). Oh, on my PS5, without DLC, the file size of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is 81.39 GB.

Other than that, it’s still a FINAL FANTASY VII remake. Juniors reading this will surely experience it somewhere. Whether or not the PS5 has been upgraded, this is a story worth tackling, and a consistent frame rate is cake icing.

Where is the story DLC “INTERmission” involving Yuffie? Well, I can’t access it yet. We will submit a review as soon as it is confirmed.

Chris Carter

Review Director Co-EIC-Chris has been enthusiastically enjoying Destructoid since 2008. He finally took the next step, creating an account and blogging in January 2009.

