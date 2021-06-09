Have you been locked out of your iPhone or Mac? How family and friends can get you back





Setting up account recovery contacts is the first thing you should do when iOS 15 is released.

This article is part of WWDC 2021.

Forgetting your Apple ID password is actually the master key for all Apple devices, including the iPhone. Currently, if you try to log in to your iCloud account multiple times, your account will be disabled and you will need to contact Apple Support to regain access.

Not only is it annoying, it is also very inconvenient. However, later this year, Apple plans to add account recovery to iOS 15. This allows you to easily return to your locked out account. Use Account Recovery to help you select trusted contacts (s) and restore access to your account if you are locked out.

Apple has released iOS 15 to developers through a beta program and plans to release a public beta in July. If you have a developer account, you can install the beta version now, but you probably have to wait.

Start by choosing a contact to restore your account

According to Apple’s keynote demonstration, it seems that one or two contacts will be designated as account recovery contacts. Of course, you need to choose a trusted contact. For clarity, contacts can’t access your iCloud account or Apple ID at any time, but it’s still a good idea to limit this type of functionality to close friends and family.

You may add account recovery contacts to your iCloud account settings. Contact Apple for more information on how to add contacts and will update this post as more details become available.

What to do if you are locked out of your Apple ID or iCloud account

If you lose access to your account, you will need to use your iPhone to call one of your account recovery contacts. The contact will provide you with a short code that you will need to enter to unlock your account.

Recovery contacts are the key to unlocking your iCloud account or Apple ID if you forget your password.

When your account is unlocked, you will probably be asked to create a new password. Instead of remembering or choosing a simple password that you can remember, we recommend using the Password Manager app. You can also create and save a secure password and enter it when prompted.

iOS 15 has many great features, including the addition of the ability to send FaceTime links for calls on Android and Windows. AirPods, along with the Apple Watch, have a lot of useful tricks.

