Ohio AG Appeals to Designate Google as a Utility: Wake Up Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The possibility of showers and thunderstorms remains today, mainly in the mornings and afternoons. The maximum temperature is in the high 80s, and it will be partly sunny. Clouds move all night and can be showers or thunderstorms. The low price is in the early 60s. read more.

Local Scores: 10, Indians, 1 St. Louis Cardinals

Google Proceedings: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called on state courts on Tuesday to declare Google as a utility company as a way to prevent Google from prioritizing the placement of its products in search results. Pelzer reports that the proceedings in the Common Preas Court in Delaware County are the first proceedings filed in the country.

Jennifer Brunner: Ohio Supreme Court Judge Jennifer Brunner is running for Chief Justice, Laura Hancock reported. Democrats who have served at various levels of judiciary and Ohio Secretary of State are obliged to run. He said he saw it as a feeling.

Senate Budget: Ohio’s Senate Finance Committee has moved ahead of its $ 75 billion two-year state budget on Tuesday night with dozens of changes, but proposed a 5% income tax cut and school funding. Changes that kept the review plan intact include day care, rape crisis centers, the cost of domestic violence programs, new abortion restrictions, and stricter oversight of sex education, Laura Hancock reports.

North Randall’s MGM Northfield Park and Thistledown Rasino. (Rich Exner, cleveland.com)

Casinos: Ohio’s casinos and Racino in May continued their vibrant activity as the coronavirus pandemic subsided. Eric Heisig reports that in May 11 casinos and racists earned more than $ 209 million in gambling income. This was the largest May on record and the third most profitable month overall after March and April.

Consultant Contract: On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Council approves a $ 1.27 million contract extension to a consultant leading an effort to build a new county prison and think about what to do with a dilapidated downtown judicial center in a rare split vote. According to a council vote, PMC and its lead consultant, Jeff Aperbaum, will pay a total of $ 2,070,000 for the Judiciary Center project. Courtney Astolfi reports that the first contract awarded in early 2019 was two years and cost $ 800,000.

This week’s CLE: Senate police weren’t prepared for a major attack on Congress on January 6 by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to a new Senate report. We talked about the role of Senator Rob Portman this week in CLE, a 30-minute daily news podcast on cleveland.com.

New Number: Ohio reported 426 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, falling below an average of 605 for 21 days. Ohio has had 1,105,329 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number increased by 41 to a total of 20,021.

Evacuation Assistance: On Tuesday, the Cuyahoga County Council unanimously approved an additional $ 10 million in federal assistance to assist those struggling to pay rent due to a pandemic. Courtney Astolfi reports that qualified Cuyahoga County households can pay up to 15 months’ rent.

Dennis Kucinich: Former Mayor of Cleveland and U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich documented the fight against corruption in the 1970s at Cleveland City Hall and his efforts to save the then-known municipal power company, Muny Light. I published a book. Sabrina Eaton reports that a 658-page book entitled The Division of Light and Power will be officially released today by Kucinich himself, his legal representative, Finney Avenue Books.

MAGNET: Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network has collaborated with an economic development organization in northeastern Ohio to publish a new blueprint for manufacturing success, Peter Krouse reports. MAGNET’s blueprint focuses on the talent, technology, innovation and leadership that companies need to hire if they want to gain global competitiveness.

Tevin Byles Thomas was shown during the first trial in May.

Bail’s-Thomas Trial: A judge overseeing the case of a U.S. soldier charged with murder in a 2018 New Year’s Eve gun battle hit the prosecution before the second trial began. Cory Shaffer reports that Joan Synenberg, a judge at the Common Pleasure Court in Kaiyahoga County, closed his first trial last month by declaring a misjudgment in the trial. And he admitted that Biles Thomas wasn’t shot in the first trial.

Criminal Photographs: A judge in Cuyahoga County decides in a 1989 trial whether police or prosecutors would overturn the conviction of Cleveland’s murder after withholding dozens of photos of crime scenes from his lawyer. I will. Cory Shaffer reports that the photo reveals that police have moved some of the evidence, suggesting that a former male girlfriend may have been at home when the shooting took place. I have.

Mayfield Teacher: Cary Remington reports that a 35-year-old Mayfield Middle School teacher was charged with sexual misconduct in an incident at Highland Heights. Daniel Carlson, 35, a high school track coach, was charged with overthrowing a sexual orientation problem involving minors.

Speech at Hudson: Lt. Col. Bernard Chemter has the opportunity to share Memorial Day speeches uninterrupted next week. The Ohio American Warriors Association Backeye Boys program invited Mr. Chemter to give a speech at an event organized by an organization that teaches young men about cities, counties, and state governments. Cameron Fields has posted the full Kemters speech.

Cedar Point: Cedar Point’s seasonal labor problem will be resolved later this month, with the possibility of recovery of time and daily work by the end of June, Susan Glazer reports. Cedar Point’s new $ 20 hourly wage has paid off, attracting new, high-quality job seekers.

Sun House: Cleveland.com’s sister site, Architectural Digest, offers a tour of the last house designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Phoenix, Arizona. The stunning Circular Sunhouse complements the steep hills of Palm Canyon and flows seamlessly from one room to the next within a concentric floor plan.

Grafton Nunez: Grafton Nunez, who has led the Cleveland Institute of Art for a transformational decade of coronavirus pandemics, announced on Tuesday that he will retire on June 30, 2022. In the medical and educational district, Stephen Litt praises Nunez as an extraordinary partner and reports as a leader in cutting-edge arts institutions.

New Restaurant: In the first half of 2021, a restaurant appeared in northeastern Ohio, filling empty space and newly constructed restaurant space. Ann Nikolov and Mark Bona list some of the new restaurants that opened in 2021.

Vaccine Queens ends its efforts with praise from the National Guard.

Mass shootings, 1 dead, 1 injured on basketball court in Cleveland Heights Park Read more

Cleveland East Side 13-year-old girl fires from scratches on door Read more

Children playing with pistols lead to accidental firing at the age of 12, Akron police say Read more

State investigators ask for help in resolving arson incident at Garfield Heights Read more

A man dies after crashing into a house in North Ridgeville, police say read more

Racial Justice Task Force Appointed, Cleveland Heights Business District Curfew Removed Read More

Sewerage district presenting findings on shaker lakes and dams at an online conference from June 14th to 15th

Brecksville Home Days will return to Public Square in July Read more

North Royalton will repave the Ridge Road between Ohio 82 and the northern border in 2022.

This summer, Medina drivers will see lots of orange barrels. Read more

