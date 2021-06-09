Samsung May Announce Galaxy Watch 4 Series at MWC 2021





Samsung may have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) face-to-face exhibition, but the company will continue to effectively participate in mega-events later this month. And the Korean company will take this opportunity to share more about its upcoming smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4.

The company’s online-only session at MWC 2021 will take place on June 28th (19:15 – 20:15 local time) to talk about the “new watch experience”. In a session description on the MWC website, Samsung said, “We will rethink smartwatches and create new opportunities for both developers and consumers.” The company hasn’t gotten into the details, but it’s clear that the Galaxy Watch 4 Series will somehow be featured at the next trade show. Perhaps Samsung will announce a new watch? We will see.

The new Wear OS, or the Galaxy Watch 4 itself?

If you’re looking closely at Samsung’s recent developments in smartwatches, you may already know that they run Wear OS. The company switched back to Google’s platform six years later, using Tizen OS all the time. However, it’s not the Wear OS found on other OEM watches. Samsung and Google have jointly developed a whole new version of the platform. It’s like an integrated platform that brings the benefits of both Tizen OS and Wear OS.

The two companies promise faster app launch times, more powerful watch dash designers, improved stock apps, longer battery life (more power efficiency), and a customizable UI. The Android-based platform also means that it will be easier for developers to bring their apps to Samsung watches. There is no need to rewrite the app for the Tizen platform. This guarantees a broader app ecosystem, which was a major drawback of Tizen OS.

Simply put, Samsung’s smartwatch lineup will soon undergo many changes. So when the company says “new watch experience,” it could mean the new Wear OS, not the watch itself. However, there is a lot of fun.

Apart from the new watch experience, Samsung will also talk about the Galaxy ecosystem and mobile security at MWC 2021.

MWC 2021 will be held in Barcelona from June 28th to July 1st. Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrities have withdrawn from direct exhibitions at the event. However, the event organizer, the GSMA, has adopted a hybrid approach this year that allows businesses to virtually participate. Did. Stay tuned for coverage of all the important announcements at upcoming mega-events.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos