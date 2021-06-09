The secret source behind Cognizant New Google Business Group





Professional services company Cognizant helps customers on their cloud modernization journey by creating a dedicated Google Business Group powered by more than 1,500 certified Google engineers.

According to Sanjiv Gossain, Global Head of Google Cloud Business Group at Cognizant, and Teaneck, Head of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the company based in New Jersey, the new group has a joint goal with Google Cloud. It involves goals and investment.

Gossain said: “We are investing in creating tools and accelerators and enhancing them on Google Cloud. It’s a lot more commitment than just working together. Google is growing fast We are very excited and proud to partner with Google in this regard, and they have a great and differentiated approach to the cloud, which allows companies to take infrastructure. Beyond, it will really help to apply this to the entire enterprise and business process.

Cognizant is a Google Cloud Premier partner specializing in cloud migration, infrastructure, and data management, and works with other partners.

According to Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Ecosystems at Google Cloud, Google Cloud, the industry’s third-largest cloud computing provider, can help customers improve their business processes and rethink them completely. looking for. Cognizant offers unique services in data and analytics, industry domain strengths, complete application modernization expertise, and the ability to scale globally.

“More cloud decisions are currently being made about how the cloud can be used as an innovation platform to rethink business processes,” Ichhpurani told CRN. “One of the most fascinating things about working with Cognizant is that it takes deep data and AI expertise to inject more intelligence into real-world business processes. Existing applications that may have been built need to be actually redesigned. Enterprises want to make them more agile by containerizing them, enabling microservices, and incorporating more intelligence. Think. These are all the core strengths of Cognizant they bring to the table. And this needs to be done at the industry level. To understand these business processes and how to rethink them, the industry It requires in-depth expertise in everything from banking to telecommunications to manufacturing, and that’s where we see the secret sources of this relationship. “

Cognizant and Google Cloud will collaborate on new industry solutions for vertical markets such as retail, consumer goods, life sciences, healthcare and financial services under a new expansion partnership.

Cognizant, a premier consulting partner for Amazon Web Services, a gold partner for Microsoft, and an Azure Expert MSP, had already set up a dedicated business group for AWS and Microsoft last July.

According to Gossain, the company’s customers are choosing Google Cloud because of its multi-cloud focus and data and AI strengths.

“I understand that they want to work in that environment,” he said. “Google has a particular strength in data and AI. I think this is a great and wonderful power we can work with. And in application space, we do business at the enterprise level as well as at the infrastructure level. And as the transition to digital transformation progresses, it’s also very powerful from Google with its multi-cloud Anthos product suite. It has good traction in all industries, but certainly in banking, retail and telecommunications. That’s right.”

While the partnership between Cognizant and Google Cloud is global, Cognizant sees opportunities for particularly rapid growth in the DACH region of North America, the United Kingdom, parts of Asia, Austria, Germany and Switzerland. I will.

According to Ichhpurani, when partners set up their own business units, Google Cloud has many benefits, including the ability to scale quickly.

“We can work with one business unit to consider how to solve a particular problem of financial services that our customers bring to us. We provide everything under one roof. You can bring it to market-and things happen fundamentally much faster, “he said. “And we are centralizing accountability throughout the business, not spreading. Launching a dedicated 100% focused business unit is a different level of investment, a different level of commitment. That’s what our customers are looking for, and that’s why it’s accelerating. “

For Cognizant, it’s also about establishing close and important partnerships with Google Cloud colleagues in the field.

“After all, that’s what the client wants to see,” Gossein said. “Clients want us to get together and stand in front of them. We are devoted to Google Cloud and we are devoted to that opportunity. That gives the client confidence. “

