New ASUS ZenFone 8 Series Updates Improve Camera Quality and More





The ASUS ZenFone 8 series was launched last month and has already received quite a few updates. New update rollouts for both ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip have begun, including camera quality updates and more. In addition to these two devices, ZenFone 7 series updates have also been dropped.

ASUS ZenFone 8

Since ZenFone 8, this update (v30.11.51.57) enhances the contrast of wide cameras and improves the night mode of ultra wide cameras of ASUS cameras. It also optimizes call quality and improves system stability.

Some apps couldn’t be set to full screen mode, but this has now been fixed. Fixed a status bar display issue and improved Netflix HDR video playback. Check the change log below for more information.

ZenFone 8 flip

For ZenFone 8 Flip (v30.11.55.50), ASUS listed “improved camera quality” and also optimized system stability. Call quality has also been improved and the status bar display issue has been fixed.

Gesture detection sensitivity in one-handed mode has been added, and Netflix HDR video issues have also been fixed here. Similar to ZenFone 8, the full screen display issue for some apps has also been fixed. Read the change log below for more information.

ZenFone 7 & 7 Pro

ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro have an updated (v30.41.69.66) Android security patch applied, but none are listed exactly. The stability of the system has been improved and the status bar display issue has also been fixed.

Rebooting issues when using WiFi hotspots have been resolved. The same is true for some Gboard issues. ASUS has also added support for SMS-type QR codes to the ASUS Camera app. The complete change log is below.

ASUS is focused on providing updates to its flagship products, especially those announced this year. Both have considerable capabilities from the beginning, but these improvements are certainly welcomed.

