Boxlight Wins “Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year” Award in 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program





Lawrenceville, Georgia-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, is a leading provider of top companies today. Announced EdTech Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization. Boxlight Corporation announces that it has been selected as a recipient of the Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year Awards for the 3rd Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program, which honors the Boxlights MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform.

The MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform helps you create an active and enthusiastic learning environment by combining innovative lesson creation and teaching tools. Teachers and students can connect to lessons from anywhere, making it a complete solution for in-class, remote, and hybrid learning.

MimioConnect is built for today’s learning environment, anytime, anywhere, and is specifically designed as a web-accessible learning platform. Students can use web-enabled devices to access activities, lessons, and live sessions, and built-in conferencing tools allow teachers and students to see each other during live lessons. In addition, the platform includes an extensive library of mini-lessons and activities that can be assigned to entire classes, small groups, or individual students. Media tools such as images, videos, and web links allow teachers to create motivational and engaging lessons for their students. Collaboration tools can also encourage active participation and develop student voice.

Over the past year, the terms distance learning and online learning have been flooded, but the most urgent need is for physical classroom participation, tutoring, immediate feedback, and more. It is a mixed learning program combined in the cloud. James Johnson, Managing Director of EdTech Breakthrough, said: MimioConnect acts as a breakthrough platform for this need, simplifying education in any learning environment while enhancing strategies and techniques for managing students’ learning experiences. Congratulations to Boxlight for receiving the Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year award in this incredible situation.

We are honored that EdTech Breakthrough has received this prestigious award. The only reason we started designing MimioConnect was because teachers and students were deeply involved in the digital world where efficiency, ease of use and adaptability were required. We are proud to be in our position today on this platform, but we recognize that we still have something to do. This award gives us confidence that we are heading in the right direction, says Boxlight’s Darin Beamish VP software development.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to recognize innovation, diligence and success in a variety of educational technology areas such as student engagement, school management, adaptive learning, STEM education, e-learning and career preparation. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 candidates from more than 17 countries around the world.

In addition to innovative collaboration and lesson creation tools, the MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform provides teachers with the following capabilities: Class management tools (eyes-up, picks, spotlights) that allow all students in a live session to focus on the content presented. A means of assessing student comprehension during a lesson to provide immediate feedback or redirects as needed. Import the tools so that you can use your favorite lessons. A chat feature that allows students to personally ask questions and ask for help.

Flexibility and the opportunity to learn at your own pace are key to our changing educational environment / allowing instructors to focus on the individual needs of students while at the same time making them responsible for learning. We need help, said Michael Pope, CEO and Chairman. Boxlight. Our goal is to enable teachers to maintain continuity throughout all learning environments. We want to help students ensure that their learning is consistent and uninterrupted. Thanks to EdTech Breakthrough for acknowledging all the effort we have put into the MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform.

About EdTech Breakthrough

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and awareness platform for global innovation and leadership, dedicated to recognizing the excellence of educational technology products, companies and people. doing. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for publicly assessing breakthrough educational technology outcomes in categories such as e-learning, student engagement, school management, career preparation, language learning, and STEM. For more information, please visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

About Box Light Co., Ltd.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (Boxlight) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under the award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and educational environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services an integrated suite of solutions that includes interactive displays, collaboration software, support accessories and professional services. For more information on Boxlight stories, please visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch (https://www.clevertouch.com/).

Description of future prospects

This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s views on future expectations, plans, and prospects that make up the forward-looking statement. Actual results may be due to various factors such as risks and uncertainties related to the ability to maintain and grow the business, volatility of operating results, volatility of business performance, past results or statements regarding their future outlook. The results shown may differ significantly. Development and implementation of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to identify other factors that may affect the future results of Boxlights that you submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos