Motorola announces yet another Moto G stylus, this time 5G





When Motorolas announced the first Moto G stylus in 2020, we weren’t sure if we would make Motorola’s first Moto G stylus, but the company was clearly working on something. Perhaps that’s why Motorola was so enthusiastic about announcing yet another new Moto G stylus today. The new Moto G stylus 5G will return as much as $ 400 when it launches on June 14. We actually tested whether we could compete with the new wave of affordable 5G devices.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Moto G stylus 5G is its size, thanks to the 6.8-inch Full HD + display. Screens close to 7 inches usually feel pretty formidable, but the Moto G Stylus 5G can a little overturn that expectation thanks to its 20.5: 9 aspect ratio display. It’s definitely a handful, but overall it’s easier to handle than expected.

The LCD screen itself, on the other hand, can produce pleasingly punchy colors and provides ample space to stretch the video, but there’s one caveat to keep in mind. When I tried the phone last week, the sky in New York City was eerily cloudy. Still, the Moto G’s screen is bright enough to be useful outdoors, so I was naturally skeptical about how it would work in strong sunlight. That said, when I brought the screen inside and started messing around with the stylus, the screen worked better.

Chris Verazuco / Engadget

Using a redesigned capacitive stylus was most of a pleasure on this big screen, and while it’s good to keep expectations down, the G stylus outperforms the S pen in terms of accuracy. There was not. Still, the caricatures in the field had no problems sketching my face in the Moto Notes app using the stylus. Therefore, fledgling smartphone artists and note-taking people shouldn’t have much trouble working here. (For those who are interested, I can’t see his portrait. It didn’t look very good.)

The screen also provided ample space to frame up shots on the Moto Gs quad camera system. The headliner here is a 48MP main sensor with an F1.7 aperture that allowed us to take amazingly detailed shots during a short trip to the Yankees-Ray match. This should be tested more seriously before making a passive decision, but overall, this main camera looks good enough. The same is true for 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras. This camera rendered very well the fields of Yankee Stadium and the almost vacant seats. There’s a significant lack of detail here, but that’s true for most ultra-wide-angle cameras so far. Think of us as cautious but optimistic.

The package concludes with a seemingly poor 2-megapixel macro camera (because people seem to enjoy these things) and a depth sensor that gives portrait photography a decent amount of bokeh. There are also many cute video modes, such as simultaneous recording with front and rear cameras, and spot color mode that locks to a single color in the frame and grays out everything else. Are these features you always use? Probably not, but they are all fun to play with in the same way.

Inside the phone is one of Qualcomms’ new Snapdragon 480 5G chipsets, plus 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This is clearly not the company’s fastest silicon, but it benefits from the changing generations that many other smartphone makers are adopting for their low-end devices. (See the Nokia X20.) The 480 provides enough horsepower to move every action on the screen with a comfortable clip, but rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy A42 5G are more of about the same size. It has a powerful processor. That said, the combination of this chipset and a 5,000mAh battery should give you a fairly long battery life. Motorola estimates that the phone can be used for a full two days on a single charge.

The mainstay mobile phone market is centered around two brands, so it was not surprising that low-end competition was intensifying. The Moto G stylus 5G is becoming another solid option for spaces under $ 500, but before you pay $ 400, think twice about whether you need a stylus.

