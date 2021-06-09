AI Cancer Diagnostic Platform Designates FDA Breakthrough Device-Med-Tech Innovation





AI-powered cancer diagnostics specialist Ibex Medical Analytics has been awarded a breakthrough device designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This allows you to quickly track clinical reviews of the platform and regulatory approvals.

The FDA’s breakthrough device designation is given to technologies that may provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening illnesses. This designation enables close collaboration with the FDA and expedited review, officially recognizing the usefulness and potential benefits of the Galen platform and the robustness of Ibexs’ clinical programs.

Pathologists play an important role in the detection and diagnosis of disease. That assessment is essential to making the right treatment decisions in cancer treatment. However, rising prevalence of cancer and advances in personalized medicine have increased the complexity of diagnosis and significantly increased the workload of pathologists. Ibex’s Galen platform uses powerful AI algorithms to help pathologists improve the quality of cancer diagnostics, implement real-time quality control, reduce diagnostic times, and increase productivity. It has already shown excellent results in clinical research, has been deployed in laboratories around the world, and is used as part of routine clinical practice.

Dr. David Shulkin, an advisor to Ibex Medical Analytics, said: Improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and improving the efficiency of pathologists is paramount to improving the quality and affordability of cancer treatment. The Ibexs AI platform has demonstrated that pathologists around the world can help improve the care of cancer patients. This FDA designation is an important step towards making this technology widely available in the United States.

Joseph Mossel, CEO and co-founder of Ibex Medical Analytics, said: Ibex is committed to providing pathologists with world-class tools to ensure that all patients receive timely and accurate diagnoses. At the same time, it supports pathology laboratories and medical systems to increase efficiency and accuracy. Our powerful AI technology is already in clinical use worldwide and has a real impact on patient care. We are proud to work closely with the FDA and look forward to continuing to work with the FDA as we accelerate our clinical programs in the United States.

