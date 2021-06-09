Investing in Israeli innovation companies reaches $ 10.5 billion, breaking the 2020 record in less than six months





The significant increase in investment in Israeli high-tech companies, mostly foreign investors, is even more pronounced when compared to investment performance around the world. Israel recorded a 137% increase in the first five months of 2021 compared to the first five months of 2020 (according to the Start-Up Nation Finder), but a global increase of 89%. It was just. According to PitchBookdata *, Europe recorded a 123% increase over the same period, with a 91% increase in the United States and a 69% increase in Asia.

Uri Gabai, the next CEO of Start-Up Nation Central’s new Research and Policy Institute, said: “The record funding in 2021 is that growth in 2020 is not a short-term Covid-related boost, but a top investor. Israel’s Innovation Ecosystem by Significant increase in median transaction size reflects a mature ecosystem that can remain competitive and provide problem-solving solutions as a global hub for innovation. The economy of the innovation ecosystem. Growth-oriented policies, such as strengthening the impact on the market and addressing the chronic shortage of technology-oriented human capital.

The median funding round doubled from $ 6.8 million in 2020 to $ 14 million by June 8, 2021. $ 46 million in 2021. In early-stage companies, the median funding increased from $ 4 million to $ 8 million as well.

The significant increase in Israeli high-tech and innovation investment since the beginning of the year has focused on the higher stages, with most of the capital (64%) invested after Round C.

The number of mega rounds (investment of more than $ 100 million) has already been recorded in 2021, compared to 21 mega rounds in 2020 as a whole, so far 30 rounds have been completed. And for the first time, it accounts for more than half of the total investment.

Most of the money goes to cybersecurity, fintech and enterprise solution companies

The top three sectors have withdrawn a cumulative total of $ 6.2 billion, or 60% of total investment. All of these sectors are software, B2B oriented, and changing work practices have led to a significant increase in demand for solutions since last year.

Start-Up Nation Central is a one-stop gateway to Israel’s innovation ecosystem. Founded in 2013, it is a non-profit organization that leverages its knowledge, resources and networks of key industry and government ties to bring innovative Israeli technology solutions to multinational corporations, governments and investors around the world. , Associated with NGOs.

Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli technical organizations based on the specific interests of their customers. This innovation business platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub for technology-based innovations related to Israeli startups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinational corporations and academic research. The open source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli tech companies.

* Start-Up Nation Central query was submitted on June 8th. A subscription is required for full access.

Infographics-https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529469/SNC_Infographic.jpg

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos