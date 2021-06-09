Binge debuts in 2022 as a streaming video platform for games and entertainment





Binge will debut in 2022 as a streaming video platform that introduces premium entertainment for gamers.

Just in time for this week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Binge plans to create an on-demand streaming video content platform with original series and shows inspired by the world of the most popular video games and content creators. I made it clear that there is. The company is located in Toronto and employs approximately 60 people.

When released in 2022, it will be available for free streaming on any internet-connected device. Binge will focus on high-quality, premium entertainment content for gamers and do so in a way that respects fans and games that inspire them. Mainstream media too often make fun of games and gamers, and gamers have almost stopped seeing this kind of media that isn’t focused on games in a full-fledged way.

Binge is a new immersive on-demand streaming platform, Cody Hackman, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Binge, said in an interview with GamesBeat. Created for the game world. There are exclusive shows, carefully selected premium channels, and original live-action series.

This sounds like a big investment, but it needs to be done in collaboration with a gaming company. Other competitors are paying attention to the fact that gamers are both viewers and players. Conflicts include Ben and G4.

Founded by a team of experienced content creators with a passion for games, Binge said he would take a supportive, fan-centric approach to content. We have partnered with the world’s most popular content creators, game publishers and studios to create premium original series across retro, indie and blockbuster titles. From cult classics to the biggest hits, Binge says it offers a premium platform for every story.

Hackman said there wasn’t enough content created for this demographic.

With Binge, you can watch content with your friends at Squad Party while earning rewards just by watching a series or show on your TV, mobile, PC, Mac, Linux, or game console.

Another co-founder was Chief Content Officer Allan Ungar, who directed the Uncharted fan film in which Nathan Fillion played Nathan Drake. This movie has been played over 9.2 million times on YouTube.

This was a kind of love letter to the gaming community and a way to show that this kind of adaptation was appropriate. It was to remain true to the world’s IP and DNA, Ungar said in a statement. The support the film received shed light on the fact that there is a real demand for this type of content, he said.

Hackman says Alain has a strong eye on great titles, whether they’re like the retro titles of the game universe or the biggest blockbuster titles. Our goal is to do what he did with Uncharted. Some of these games have great stories and stuff that fans really love, so it needs to be loyal to the game. We want to please the gaming community, but at the same time, you don’t have to be a gamer to enjoy it.

Consumers can sign up to become a founding member of Binge and receive the latest news, partners and content updates. Binge has been working on the plan for about three years, but has not yet revealed who the supporters are.

Hackman says it costs a lot to do what we do.

According to Hackman, the content is ad-supported and available to users for free. He also said that ads are what you want to see because they focus on gamers. And in contrast to some rivals, the network is totally focused on livestreaming. Is not.

Everything is pre-made premium content. In short, Hackman says it’s either a live-action show that brings the famous video game to life, or a short or feature-length series. We partner with the largest content creators in the game world. But that curated content.

