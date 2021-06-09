The payment app collects and shares your data. Here’s how to lock them:





Privacy Please is an ongoing series of explorations of how privacy is compromised in the modern world and what can be done about it.

Mobile payment apps such as Venmo, Cash App and PayPal Mobile Cash are becoming more pervasive in our lives. While providing true value and convenience to users, it offers serious, often hidden sacrifices to privacy.

When you download and use the app, vague disclaimers and notices may be embedded deep in your settings that warn you that your information is no longer yours. This is a big problem when it comes to financial data that can reveal people’s religious beliefs, sexual orientation, medical history, political beliefs, friends, and locations.

When it comes to mobile payment apps, users are limited in what they can do.

What Venmo shares and how to lock it

Or do not.

Image: Andrew Haller / Getty

What started out as a cute story about a forgotten wallet has long turned into an unadorable one.

Purchased by PayPal (as part of Braintree) in 2013, Venmo is probably the most famous transaction history published by default. Venmo payments will be published worldwide unless the user actively changes the app’s settings.

Why is it important? Well, in addition to the often cited example of sharing a check with a friend at a restaurant, people use Venmo for all sorts of reasons, including buying medicine and donating to support groups. In Venmo’s default publishing model, these transactions are part of the public record and are used for Venmo’s own purposes.

We asked Venmo why this information was published by default, but a spokeswoman did not answer the question on record. In 2018, a Venmo spokeswoman told CNET: [information] With friends in social circles. “

However, a spokeswoman emphasized that users can fine-tune the app’s settings to cancel the default sharing.

“Customers can make decisions about their privacy settings in the app, such as keeping deals and friends of a friend private, and controlling the disclosure of friends on a friend’s list,” a spokeswoman said in an email. “We are constantly evolving and strengthening the privacy practices of all Venmo users to continue to provide a safe and secure place to send and spend money.”

Here’s how to do it: To keep your Venmo transaction history private:

Open the iOS Venmo app and tap the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner of the app.

Scroll down and select “Settings”

Tap “Privacy”

Select “Private” in “Default Privacy Settings”

While there, tap “Past Transactions” and select “Change All to Private”

Please give me your privacy.

Image: Screenshot / venmo

Your past is your business.

Image: Screenshot / venmo

This is a great first step, but it’s not over yet.

Until May, according to a BuzzFeed News report, Venmo prevented users from hiding their friends list. This can reveal who the user frequently exchanges cash with.

It has changed now. To hide your friends list in the iOS Venmo app:

In the latest version of the app, open Venmo and tap the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner

Scroll down and select “Settings”

Tap “Privacy”

Select “Friend List”

Select “Private”

When you’re there, turn off the “Show in other users’ friends list” option

You can make friends in real life.

Image: Screenshot / venmo

But don’t be fooled by this late move to protect your privacy. According to Jenny Gebert, who heads the activism team at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Venmo has a long way to go.

“Venmo is the worst player here”

“Venmo is the worst player here,” she explained in an email. “Giving users the ability to hide their friends list is a big step in the right direction for Venmo, but it’s just one step.”

Venmo’s structural over-sharing is at the heart of the problem that plagues Gebhart.

“We really want privacy to be the default, not the option embedded deep in the settings,” she continued. “Trading, friends list, or other information about someone’s financial activity. There is no good reason to publish by default. “

In addition to public feeds and friends lists, there’s a lot of sharing behind the scenes.

According to the company’s privacy policy, which was last updated on June 1st of this year (at the time of this writing), Venmo will ask for access to your “location”. If permitted, Venmo states that it “may” use that information for “location-specific options, features, offers, advertisements, search results, or other location-specific content.”

As the 2019 blockbuster New York Times report showed, detailed location information is surprisingly clear and virtually impossible to completely anonymize. Preventing Venmo from accessing your location data as much as possible is essential to maintaining a piece of financial privacy.

In particular, according to our privacy policy, Venmo does more than just request access to mobile phone location data. The app “identifies your location with reasonable concreteness, using, for example, longitude and latitude coordinates obtained through GPS, Wi-Fi, or mobile site triangulation.”

[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]>[Venmo]Go to[しない]You can prevent some data collection on iOS by selecting.

Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent Venmo from collecting large amounts of data and continue to use the app. So if you’re really worried about giving your filing cabinet keys to your company, it’s a good idea to permanently remove the app, or at least do it specifically intentionally for the transactions you want to perform on the platform.

After all, giving someone Venmo for $ 20 to mow your lawn is very different from sending $ 60 to a local drug dealer. And believe us. Venmo knows the difference.

What the Cash App shares and how to lock it

Make the data your own.

Image: Chiago Prudencio / Getty

Debuting in 2013 as a way to send money by email, Square Cash was initially the bare minimum service to do one thing well. The current iteration, Cash App, offers many more features, including the ability to buy Bitcoin and stocks. The addition of these features adds privacy issues.

However, unlike Venmo, Cash App isn’t aimed at any money-oriented social network. As a result, it avoids some of the basic privacy issues built into Venmo’s DNA. Still, according to the Business of Apps app analytics site, with about 36 million monthly users, Cash App has a wide reach and, like any other app, collects as much user data.

According to Cash App’s privacy policy, this app collects a variety of data. After all, some of the user’s real name, email address, etc. can be intuitively understood as a service that makes it easy to send and receive money. The legitimate reason for collecting other information, such as location data, is rather the gray area.

According to the policy, Cash App collects “device location, such as IP address, device language, network provider location,” along with strange details such as whether iOS users downloaded the Chrome app.

It also states that the Cash App creates user profiles. Create a user profile that “may reflect user preferences, characteristics, and behavior, for example, to enhance account security purposes or to enhance service to users.”

What do you do with all this data? Cash App emphasizes in its privacy policy that it does not sell your information to third parties and has never sold it in the past, but the privacy policy states that “(within our group companies or affiliates). It is clear that it may be shared, or is aggregated and anonymized information (with service providers or other third parties) that does not specifically identify you or any individual user of our Services. “

In other words, it means that your data may be shared with third parties.

We asked Cash App if there was information to share exactly with third parties, what the information was used for, and how to opt out of sharing.

In response, a spokeswoman pointed to Cash App’s privacy policy, stating that some shared information is being used to better understand marketing campaigns. A spokeswoman did not answer the question about how users opt out of data sharing.

(California residents have some additional rights thanks to CCPA.)

So where do Cash App users want more privacy? Well, unfortunately it leaves them as they want. Cash App, unlike Venmo, does not broadcast transactions to all contacts by default, but it does collect a large amount of data, of course.

Like Venmo, the best bet for privacy-conscious users is not to play. Other than that, those who send money through the Cash App need to think very carefully about what they are doing.

What PayPal shares and how to lock it

Keep it in yourself.

Image: Thomas Trutschel / getty

PayPal owns Venmo, but the online payments company founded by Elon Musk and Peter Thiel (among others) in the late 1990s also has the mobile app PayPal Mobile Cash, which bears its name.

According to the company, PayPal’s general privacy policy “applies to PayPal’s PayPal, Braintree, and Xoom services.” In other words, it covers all of PayPal. So what kind of user data does the PayPal family of services collect?

First, PayPal may collect both your GPS location data and the location observed through your IP address, as detailed in the privacy policy above. Because where you are when you spend your money reveals a lot about you (think about racetracks, neighborhood bars, and random alley payments at night).

Users can deny the app access to location data in their smartphone settings, but it’s quite annoying to prevent the app from using the user’s IP address to determine the user’s location.

PayPal’s privacy policy states that you can use your data for your own marketing purposes and may share it with other PayPal-owned companies, including Xoom and Venmo.

It’s not easy to opt out.

Image: Screenshot / PayPal

Don’t forget to manage your privacy.

Image: Screenshot / PayPal

Cash App and Venmo are generally considered to exchange money directly directly (think of splitting restaurant bills) or pay for IRL services such as garden work and haircuts, but people It’s associated with paying online to someone who isn’t familiar with PayPal. Different use cases have different concerns.

In May, Twitter announced the Tip Jar feature, which allows users to easily send money to other users via several payment platforms, including PayPal. Security researcher Rachel Tobac quickly realized that sending money via PayPal would reveal the recipient’s address.

Depending on who you are paying for and why you are paying for it, which may not be a big deal and may do catastrophic damage to your privacy.

Great attention on PayPal’s Twitter Tip Jar. If you use PayPal to send a tip to a person, the recipient will find your * address * when you open the receipt for the tip you sent. When I tested it on Twitter using PayPal to give a tip to @yashar, he actually got my address. I gave him a tip. https://t.co/R4NvaXRdlZ pic.twitter.com/r8UyJpNCxu

Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) May 6, 2021

This happens because PayPal displays the user’s real name along with other information during the transaction unless you have a business account. This isn’t just for people using Twitter’s Tip Jar, it’s just a feature of PayPal’s personal account mechanics (Paypal’s business account features are different).

This means that if you are using Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal, your personal data is collected and used by those companies. Other than removing the app altogether, users are limited in what they can do.

It bothers EFF’s Gebhart.

“People don’t have to move to a cave and do all their business in cash to enjoy a reasonable level of privacy,” Gebalt explained in an email.

And yes, the cave part may be a little overkill. But the cash part? If you are really worried about the privacy of your transaction history, try to have as much default cash as possible, at least for fun.







